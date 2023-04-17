Vital Statistics: April 6 to 13, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 6 to 13

>> Joseph Michael Agor and Magdalena T. Ritchy

>> Christie Leinaniokamakaokalani Aki and Roscoe Keola Swain

>> Joella Ashley Baraoidan-­Pagay and Bronson Shigeo Tabios

>> Olivia Paige Bursee and Vincent Thomas Vertalino

>> John Felip Combs and Sarah Nicole Marquez

>> Josue Daniel Cruz and Isabel Gutierrez

>> Arianna Deleon and Rohit Tandon

>> James David Franco and Jennifer Lynn Hickerson

>> Jamie Maree Hands and Geshan Trevor Swan

>> Carson Ellis Hendrix and Allena Jeneen Cox

>> Nicholas Charles Hernandez and Allison Nicole Smalley

>> Kelsi Dawn Kotulan and Bryn Christopher Lampe

>> Nelson Ian Ballesteros Lazaga and Steven Blake Messick

>> Loretta Sifiatagata Lees and Reupena Christopher Sheck

>> Charles Hubert Lemoine Jr. and Nenita Jalayahay Romine

>> Jason Edward Lenz and Kristine Rae Mitchell

>> Kelly Ann Lusardi and David Lynn Rider

>> Chelsea Dawn Martinsen and Jorell Alexander Queja

>> Matthew Christopher McBride and Jezavya Yahaira Rivera Ramos

>> Laura Jane McCallum and Thomas John Fisher

>> Sherilyn Obillo Oribello and Villiard Lazaro Corrales

>> Kayla Marie Owenby and Tamarick Shai Keiki‘o‘kalikimaka Woodard

>> Arthur Asa Phelps Jr. and Josephine Kuulei Byrne

>> Malynnda Nichole Ridge and Keith Patrick Sweeney

>> Melissa Ann Roach and Michael Maravilla Caralos

>> Tom Thomas Masao Roberts and Sunceyrae Hanako Kauilani Toma Burchfield

>> Jaymie Paige Ruddock and Nicholas Luke Ovshak

>> Jessica Marie Schertz and Guthrie Dylan Nauman-Larson

>> Rebecca Lynne Shanks and Shane Ikaika Leighton Asuncion

>> Amy Lynn Sifontes and Derek Dillon Ragan

>> Katrina Maria Tauro and Dylan Jackson Aird

>> Tonalisa Lyvette Terrell and Shawn Strobridge King

>> Steven Tinoisamoa and Melanie Nalehua Lee Tai Buell Tapuala

>> Matthew Saka Tuilesu and Tasianna Manu

>> Kon Lee Weber and Maryrose Ludwig

>> Kekoa Kamakaokalani Yockman and Lizett Joy Ducut

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 6 to 13

>> Keilani Leialoha Peiler Alejandro

>> Phillip Lotolelei Anderson-Pauaa

>> Dream Pulelehua Apau-Forrester

>> Derek Kia‘inaluhekilimaikalani Aquino Ho

>> Jayden Michael Balasco

>> Alina Taiamoni Cortez

>> Raze Ryan Gunner Toomoth Dela Cruz

>> Emery Taclay Esparza

>> Eliana Lani Gumm

>> Arend Laea Singh Prakash Heffernan

>> Carly Kameanani Kapua Uluwehi Ku‘ulei Rose Kepa-Gray-Kaaialii

>> Kamdyn Sueko Abrigo Kobashigawa

>> Wesley John Langdon

>> Macie Hope Lagan Lascota

>> Benelli Mae Love

>> Anasa James Vugakoto Mareu

>> Zane Eric Mitchell

>> Josiah Kawehiokamakanamakamaeokalani Morris

>> Alexander Eason Mullins

>> Jaxxon David Saeki Nitta

>> Somerset Emi Omaye-­Backman

>> Martin Okit Osawa

>> Hekili Keli‘ikoa Sword Palencia

>> Kilinahe Ka‘iolanikikahamekealoha Pelekai-Wai

>> Lila Leonahe Punua

>> Wallace James Robinson V

>> Koen Kainoa Sterling Rose

>> Carter Jewel Kalikolehua Santiago-Belford

>> Taylah-Charm L’ove Scott

>> Alakananda Musoke Shay-Roy

>> Enzo Lance Shiraishi-Warren

>> Jayzan Makanala’ikuikawaokalani Simmons-­Santiago

>> Evan Kenzo Starmer

>> Eliyanah Joyce Real Tadeo

>> Audi Nathan Vailoces

>> Braden Luciano Vasquez