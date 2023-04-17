Vital Statistics: April 6 to 13, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 6 to 13
>> Joseph Michael Agor and Magdalena T. Ritchy
>> Christie Leinaniokamakaokalani Aki and Roscoe Keola Swain
>> Joella Ashley Baraoidan-Pagay and Bronson Shigeo Tabios
>> Olivia Paige Bursee and Vincent Thomas Vertalino
>> John Felip Combs and Sarah Nicole Marquez
>> Josue Daniel Cruz and Isabel Gutierrez
>> Arianna Deleon and Rohit Tandon
>> James David Franco and Jennifer Lynn Hickerson
>> Jamie Maree Hands and Geshan Trevor Swan
>> Carson Ellis Hendrix and Allena Jeneen Cox
>> Nicholas Charles Hernandez and Allison Nicole Smalley
>> Kelsi Dawn Kotulan and Bryn Christopher Lampe
>> Nelson Ian Ballesteros Lazaga and Steven Blake Messick
>> Loretta Sifiatagata Lees and Reupena Christopher Sheck
>> Charles Hubert Lemoine Jr. and Nenita Jalayahay Romine
>> Jason Edward Lenz and Kristine Rae Mitchell
>> Kelly Ann Lusardi and David Lynn Rider
>> Chelsea Dawn Martinsen and Jorell Alexander Queja
>> Matthew Christopher McBride and Jezavya Yahaira Rivera Ramos
>> Laura Jane McCallum and Thomas John Fisher
>> Sherilyn Obillo Oribello and Villiard Lazaro Corrales
>> Kayla Marie Owenby and Tamarick Shai Keiki‘o‘kalikimaka Woodard
>> Arthur Asa Phelps Jr. and Josephine Kuulei Byrne
>> Malynnda Nichole Ridge and Keith Patrick Sweeney
>> Melissa Ann Roach and Michael Maravilla Caralos
>> Tom Thomas Masao Roberts and Sunceyrae Hanako Kauilani Toma Burchfield
>> Jaymie Paige Ruddock and Nicholas Luke Ovshak
>> Jessica Marie Schertz and Guthrie Dylan Nauman-Larson
>> Rebecca Lynne Shanks and Shane Ikaika Leighton Asuncion
>> Amy Lynn Sifontes and Derek Dillon Ragan
>> Katrina Maria Tauro and Dylan Jackson Aird
>> Tonalisa Lyvette Terrell and Shawn Strobridge King
>> Steven Tinoisamoa and Melanie Nalehua Lee Tai Buell Tapuala
>> Matthew Saka Tuilesu and Tasianna Manu
>> Kon Lee Weber and Maryrose Ludwig
>> Kekoa Kamakaokalani Yockman and Lizett Joy Ducut
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 6 to 13
>> Keilani Leialoha Peiler Alejandro
>> Phillip Lotolelei Anderson-Pauaa
>> Dream Pulelehua Apau-Forrester
>> Derek Kia‘inaluhekilimaikalani Aquino Ho
>> Jayden Michael Balasco
>> Alina Taiamoni Cortez
>> Raze Ryan Gunner Toomoth Dela Cruz
>> Emery Taclay Esparza
>> Eliana Lani Gumm
>> Arend Laea Singh Prakash Heffernan
>> Carly Kameanani Kapua Uluwehi Ku‘ulei Rose Kepa-Gray-Kaaialii
>> Kamdyn Sueko Abrigo Kobashigawa
>> Wesley John Langdon
>> Macie Hope Lagan Lascota
>> Benelli Mae Love
>> Anasa James Vugakoto Mareu
>> Zane Eric Mitchell
>> Josiah Kawehiokamakanamakamaeokalani Morris
>> Alexander Eason Mullins
>> Jaxxon David Saeki Nitta
>> Somerset Emi Omaye-Backman
>> Martin Okit Osawa
>> Hekili Keli‘ikoa Sword Palencia
>> Kilinahe Ka‘iolanikikahamekealoha Pelekai-Wai
>> Lila Leonahe Punua
>> Wallace James Robinson V
>> Koen Kainoa Sterling Rose
>> Carter Jewel Kalikolehua Santiago-Belford
>> Taylah-Charm L’ove Scott
>> Alakananda Musoke Shay-Roy
>> Enzo Lance Shiraishi-Warren
>> Jayzan Makanala’ikuikawaokalani Simmons-Santiago
>> Evan Kenzo Starmer
>> Eliyanah Joyce Real Tadeo
>> Audi Nathan Vailoces
>> Braden Luciano Vasquez
