comscore Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Late-season storm brings more snow to the Sierra Nevada

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 28 Kenny Rybak shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif. Since December 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospheric storms has dumped so much snow up and down the Sierra that several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe have had to shut down multiple times. The National Weather Service in Reno recently called it the “winter that just doesn’t want to end.”

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / FEB. 28

    Kenny Rybak shovels snow around his car in Running Springs, Calif. Since December 2022, a parade of a dozen atmospheric storms has dumped so much snow up and down the Sierra that several ski resorts around Lake Tahoe have had to shut down multiple times. The National Weather Service in Reno recently called it the “winter that just doesn’t want to end.”

TRUCKEE, Calif. >> The winter that wouldn’t quit showed up again in the Sierra Nevada region of California and Nevada on Tuesday.

The fast-moving, blustery storm wasn’t expected to last long, but it was enough to require chain controls on some trans-Sierra highways and add to staggering snowfall totals left by an exceptional series of winter storms.

“A blast back to some wintry weather today with wind and snowfall,” the Mammoth Mountain ski resort wrote on its web page. The early morning temperature was just 18 degrees (-8 Celsius).

Like most Sierra resorts, Mammoth doesn’t need anymore snow after recording 705 inches (17.9 meters) at its main lodge and 885 inches (22.5 meters) at its summit.

In the Lake Tahoe region, the Palisades Tahoe resort reported that early morning winds hit 100 mph (161 kph) before calming down.

Spring conditions are expected to return later in the week, the National Weather Service said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Old NASA satellite falling to Earth, risk of danger ‘low’

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up