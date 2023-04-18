Likelike Highway project and road closures postponed

The second phase of a planned Likelike Highway reconstruction project is temporarily on hold and will be postponed until June, according to state officials

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said the project on Likelike — from Emmeline Place to the Wilson Tunnel – is temporarily on hold because the necessary equipment and materials are being allocated instead to a runway widening project at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Nightly road closures originally scheduled for the Likelike reconstruction project will also be postponed, and traffic will be open in both directions.

The project’s second phase included the installation of the top layer of asphalt concrete in the Honolulu- and Kaneohe-bound directions, along with shoulder base reconstruction in the Kaneohe-bound direction.

Work will resume in June, and will take approximately three months to complete, weather permitting.

Updates on road closures are available at hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork.