Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> The Hawaii State Teachers Association said teacher salaries will increase by an average of more than $10,000 over the four years of a proposed new contract, not $10,000 annually as was reported in a Page B2 story Monday.
>> The Honolulu Police Department said it has a total staffing shortage of 374 unfilled uniformed positions. A story on Page A1 Monday reported the department has a staffing shortage of 350 from Ewa to Keawaula. HPD spokesperson Michelle Yu would not say what the staffing shortage is for the area.
