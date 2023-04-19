Man found guilty of setting sleeping man on fire in downtown Honolulu

An Oahu Circuit Court jury found a 47-year-old man guilty Tuesday of second-degree attempted murder for setting a 39-year-old man on fire as he lay sleeping in the doorway of a building near the Pali Longs Drugs.

Williams Del Michael Woods doused the man with a gasoline mixture on May 12, 2021 before lighting him on fire.

He faces a life term with the possibility of parole when he is sentenced Aug. 31.

The evidence showed Woods poured gasoline on the man in front of businesses at 1300 Pali Highway.

When the man awoke, Woods used a torch to light the victim on fire.

The victim was in critical condition and was taken to the hospital for second- and third-degree burns over 18% of his body.

Police said the men knew one another.

Woods has a criminal record of eight felony convictions for burglary, kidnapping, robbery, assault, sex assault and terroristic threatening.