Woman, 19, injured after wave knocks her into water at China Walls

A 19-year-old woman is in serious condition after getting knocked into the water by a wave at China Walls, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS said the incident too place at around 6:40 p.m. today when the woman was sitting at a cliff’s edge. A wave knocked her into the water, but she was able to get out of the ocean on her own.
Paramedics treated her for a serious hip injury and multiple abrasions. She was transported in serious condition to a trauma hospital.
