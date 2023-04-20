Manhunt underway for duo after shots fired at Big Island police

Gunshots were fired from a rifle at three Hawaii island police officers early this morning, shattering the windshield of a police car. The officers involved were uninjured.

A search is underway for two suspects considered armed and dangerous.

Police in a news release reported that sometime after 4 a..m., Kona patrol officers tried to stop a 2013 BMW on Mamalahoa Highway and Rabbit Hill Road Street in Captain Cook, saying it was used in two area burglaries. Officers said they believe the BMW was being operated by 27-year-old Dylan Alcain of Kailua-Kona.

Police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers began to pursue the BMW through Captain Cook.

“During the pursuit, gunshots were fired from a rifle at three of the responding officers.”

Police said two police cars were struck by gunshots, shattering the windshield of one of them.

Police said they halted the chase and said the BMW fled south in the direction of Kau.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., police reported that they believe Alcain and a female accomplice, 35-year-old Leilani Parent, stole a Red 2017 Ford Explorer (Hawai‘i license #: ZGH-898) at gunpoint in the Kealakekua area. The BMW was recovered nearby and police are still processing the scene of the robbery and collecting evidence in the area.

The red Ford Explorer was last seen just after 5:10 a.m., heading mauka (uphill) on Kaohe Road in Captain Cook.

Police are actively searching Captain Cook and surrounding areas for Alcain, who is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with short black hair, and Parent, who is described as a Caucasian woman with short dark hair. The public is being asked to use caution in the Captain Cook area if possible.

“The pair should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” police said in a press release. “If you see Alcain or Parent or have information about the pair, do not approach. Call 911 immediately. “

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.