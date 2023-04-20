Schools getting new preschool classrooms

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
Chad Keone Farias:
The School Facilities Authority executive director oversees the Ready Keiki plan
2022 MAY 19 CTY SCHOOL FACILITIES HEAD HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Chad Keone Farias is the newly appointed head of the School Facilities Authority which was recently created by the Legislature to handle all school construction from now on. Farias is pictured at Prince Jonah Kuhio Elementary School.