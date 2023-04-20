comscore Schools getting new preschool classrooms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Schools getting new preschool classrooms

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Chad Keone Farias: </strong> <em>The School Facilities Authority executive director oversees the Ready Keiki plan </em> 2022 MAY 19 CTY SCHOOL FACILITIES HEAD HSA PHOTO BY CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Chad Keone Farias is the newly appointed head of the School Facilities Authority which was recently created by the Legislature to handle all school construction from now on. Farias is pictured at Prince Jonah Kuhio Elementary School.

Although some Hawaii lawmakers have grumbled that a new agency in charge of public school construction is moving too slowly, its leader says the first 11 classrooms in the state’s Ready Keiki preschool initiative are on track to welcome students this fall — below budget and a year ahead of schedule — while three Oahu high schools are in advanced discussions to become Hawaii’s first major teacher housing projects. Read more

