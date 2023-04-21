Man, 23, indicted in Maili shooting

An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 23-year-old man today, charging him with murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting in Maili that left two people dead and three others injured.

The grand jury indicted Jacob A. Borge with one count of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder, five counts of carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony and one count of place to keep a pistol or revolver.

The charges against Borge are in connection with the death of 34-year-old Gary Rabellizsa-Manner and three other men wounded in the shooting.

The shooting occurred when a fight broke out after a cockfight at 87-131 Kaukamana Road ended early Saturday. Cathy Rabellizsa, 59, also died in the shooting.

First-degree attempted murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A judge ordered Borge be held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

In a statement, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, “The fact that a judge decided Mr. Borge should be held without bail reflects the seriousness of the crimes.”

“Mr. Borge is accused of firing repeatedly into a large crowd killing one person and injuring several others. We are grateful police gathered evidence allowing us to file charges and keep Mr. Borge from hurting anyone else in the community.”

Petitions for the same charges Borge faces in the shooting case were also filed against 16-year-old Shaeden-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii.

Court documents allege McEnroe-Keaulii shot at Rabellizsa and her husband and Borge shot at Rabellizsa-Manner.

Rabellizsa’s husband was not injured.