Woman, 62, dies in pedestrian collision on Big Island

A 62-year-old pedestrian died after she was struck by a vehicle in Keaau Thursday night, the Hawaii Police Department said.

A 2017 Honda HRV was traveling south on Highway 130 when it struck a woman who was crossing the highway just north of Paradise Drive shortly before 7 p.m, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the pedestrian and took her to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the Honda driver, a 41-year-old woman, was not injured.

The scene where the collision occurred does not have crosswalks and is sparsely lit, according to police.

This is the eighth traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or email Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.