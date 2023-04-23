Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 6 – March 10, 2023

|For The Week Of March 6-10
|Derived from the state conveyance tax data.
|Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|3704 Likini St
|3/10/23
|$805,000
|4211 Keaka Dr
|3/9/23
|$1,600,000
|1353 Ainapua St
|3/9/23
|$1,300,000
|1616 Ala Amoamo St
|3/8/23
|$1,050,000
|990 Ala Nanala St #17B
|3/6/23
|$589,000
|3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #1718
|3/10/23
|$417,500
|5333 Likini St #905
|3/10/23
|$400,000
|3054 Ala Poha Pl #508
|3/8/23
|$600,000
|Ala Moana
|909 Kaheka St #B106
|3/6/23
|$410,000
|780 Amana St #105
|3/8/23
|$415,000
|1655 Makaloa St #2311
|3/7/23
|$325,000
|475 Atkinson Dr #1804
|3/7/23
|$400,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #2301
|3/10/23
|$5,850,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #806
|3/6/23
|$1,625,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #808
|3/6/23
|$1,590,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1206
|3/6/23
|$1,700,000
|1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1903
|3/10/23
|$2,450,000
|1617 Kapiolani Blvd #1601
|3/6/23
|$425,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-2075 Kaioli St #902
|3/7/23
|$700,000
|91-1039 Kamaaha Ave #1505
|3/10/23
|$545,000
|91-1081 Iwikuamoo St #1002
|3/6/23
|$752,000
|91-1120 Puahala St #18R
|3/7/23
|$540,000
|92-1017 S Koio Dr #S24
|3/9/23
|$2,450,000
|92-1471 G Aliinui Dr #33G
|3/8/23
|$925,000
|91-1207 Kaneana St #6J
|3/10/23
|$500,000
|91-218 Keonekapu Pl
|3/6/23
|$965,000
|91-1187 Namahoe St
|3/7/23
|$1,050,000
|91-211 Lukini Pl #8
|3/8/23
|$790,000
|91-1022 Kaikohola St
|3/10/23
|$1,800,000
|91-1038 Kaihohonu St
|3/7/23
|$1,160,000
|91-1024 Kai Kukuma St
|3/8/23
|$915,000
|91-1308 Kuanoo St
|3/9/23
|$1,835,000
|91-1200 Keaunui Dr #113
|3/10/23
|$820,000
|91-1084 Kaiapele St
|3/6/23
|$1,300,000
|91-1111 Waikai St
|3/10/23
|$1,670,000
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #196
|3/7/23
|$825,000
|550 Kamaaha Ave #903
|3/6/23
|$680,000
|91-1511 Kaikohola St #D76
|3/8/23
|$1,020,000
|91-1350 Halili St
|3/8/23
|$999,000
|91-1747 Me’e St
|3/10/23
|$1,351,530
|Hauula
|54-136 Hauula Homestead
|Rd #B
|3/8/23
|$1,300,000
|Hawaii Kai
|500 Lunalilo Home Rd #35B
|3/9/23
|$625,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7212
|3/10/23
|$910,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7216
|3/9/23
|$590,000
|580 Lunalilo Home Rd #Vb3401
|3/9/23
|$1,075,000
|502 Kekupua St
|3/7/23
|$1,350,000
|521 Hahaione St #2 3J
|3/7/23
|$138,000
|1302 Kaeleku St
|3/7/23
|$1,355,000
|7189 Makaa St
|3/10/23
|$3,490,000
|Heeia
|46-082 Puulena St #1213
|3/10/23
|$790,000
|46-318 Haiku Rd #18A
|3/10/23
|$775,000
|46-259 Kahuhipa St #316B
|3/8/23
|$375,000
|46-078 Emepela Pl #I202
|3/8/23
|$751,000
|Kahaluu
|47-373 B Hui Iwa St #8
|3/10/23
|$580,000
|Kahuku
|56-272 Kekauoha St
|3/10/23
|$591,000
|Kailua
|350 Aoloa St #A201
|3/9/23
|$630,000
|350 Aoloa St #B112
|3/6/23
|$460,000
|355 Aoloa St #Q102
|3/9/23
|$675,000
|506 Uluoa St
|3/6/23
|$1,270,000
|1365 Manu Aloha St
|3/6/23
|$1,522,000
|629 Akoakoa St
|3/8/23
|$1,450,000
|426 B Ulupaina St
|3/9/23
|$1,260,000
|Kakaako
|425 S St #1101
|3/8/23
|$790,000
|987 Queen St #1008
|3/8/23
|$1,036,950
|987 Queen St #3200
|3/7/23
|$910,000
|987 Queen St #3202
|3/10/23
|$1,290,000
|909 Kapiolani Blvd #2207
|3/10/23
|$635,000
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2504
|3/10/23
|$710,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #3604
|3/7/23
|$1,300,000
|1129 Rycroft St #309
|3/10/23
|$295,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii2407
|3/8/23
|$969,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii4609
|3/10/23
|$940,000
|Kalihi Valley
|1702 Mahani Loop
|3/8/23
|$940,000
|Kaneohe
|1320 Mokapu Blvd
|3/8/23
|$1,298,800
|45-471 Apapane St
|3/8/23
|$940,000
|45-167 Neepu Pl
|3/7/23
|$977,200
|45-744 Pookela St
|3/9/23
|$1,190,000
|Kapahulu
|3111 Pualei Cir #102
|3/7/23
|$585,000
|3240 Noela Dr
|3/8/23
|$2,950,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #65
|3/10/23
|$944,000
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #79
|3/8/23
|$1,000,000
|Liliha
|1412 Pua Ln
|3/8/23
|$908,600
|636 Nalanui St #303
|3/8/23
|$255,000
|Lower Kalihi
|2256 Wilson St
|3/8/23
|$1,188,000
|Lower Manoa
|1215 Alexander St #1404
|3/10/23
|$345,000
|1914 University Ave #312
|3/7/23
|$356,000
|Makaha
|84-665 Ala Mahiku St #148B
|3/7/23
|$364,900
|84-810 Maiola St #37
|3/7/23
|$888,800
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-7151 Elele St #1403
|3/6/23
|$775,000
|92-1240 Palahia St #U205
|3/10/23
|$550,000
|92-968 Panana St #20
|3/7/23
|$545,000
|Makiki
|1212 Punahou St #2205
|3/10/23
|$450,000
|1441 Victoria St #401
|3/10/23
|$420,000
|1571 Piikoi St #105
|3/7/23
|$151,000
|1571 Piikoi St #1504
|3/7/23
|$80,000
|1550 Wilder Ave #A404
|3/10/23
|$232,750
|1422 Heulu St #B106
|3/6/23
|$328,000
|1630 Liholiho St #806
|3/10/23
|$155,000
|Manoa Valley
|2105 Kamehameha Ave
|3/6/23
|$2,300,000
|2514 Rainbow Dr
|3/8/23
|$2,775,000
|3485 Alani Dr
|3/10/23
|$1,503,500
|3416 Pawaina St
|3/8/23
|$1,495,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #408
|3/8/23
|$549,000
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3110
|3/10/23
|$719,000
|583 Kamoku St #1507
|3/8/23
|$490,000
|2916 Date St #19J
|3/9/23
|$130,000
|737 Olokele Ave #904
|3/6/23
|$435,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-351 Mahapili Ct #138
|3/10/23
|$725,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A805
|3/6/23
|$470,000
|95-575 Kanamee St
|3/8/23
|$1,039,000
|95-1056 Pakau St
|3/10/23
|$1,125,000
|95-969 Ukuwai St #3407
|3/10/23
|$746,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-133 Hila St
|3/8/23
|$650,000
|87-836 Helekula Way
|3/7/23
|$690,000
|87-998 Huamoa St
|3/6/23
|$735,000
|Niu Valley
|137 Kaulana Way
|3/10/23
|$3,700,000
|Nuuanu
|410 Magellan Ave #903
|3/10/23
|$461,775
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1312 8th Ave
|3/6/23
|$1,150,000
|3795 Anuhea St
|3/10/23
|$1,350,000
|4425 A Sierra Dr
|3/10/23
|$1,182,000
|5140 Maunalani Cir
|3/10/23
|$2,350,000
|1981 10th Ave
|3/8/23
|$1,152,900
|1989 10th Ave
|3/8/23
|$1,112,900
|1995 10th Ave
|3/8/23
|$1,118,600
|3470 Kalua Rd
|3/10/23
|$975,000
|Pearl City
|2218 Aumakua St
|3/10/23
|$895,000
|2306 Komo Mai Dr
|3/9/23
|$1,057,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-310 Kamehameha Hwy #204
|3/8/23
|$415,000
|98-719 Iho Pl #1102
|3/9/23
|$472,500
|98-450 Koauka Lp #401
|3/7/23
|$380,000
|98-683 Kaamilo St
|3/8/23
|$1,020,000
|98-885 Iliee St
|3/10/23
|$1,185,000
|98-1277 Neki St
|3/8/23
|$1,000,000
|98-928 Kaamilo St
|3/7/23
|$1,173,600
|Punaluu
|2 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 2
|3/7/23
|$675,000
|53-910 Kamehameha Hwy
|3/9/23
|$1,685,000
|Sand Island Access
|918 Hikina Ln
|3/8/23
|$2,500,000
|215 N King St #1108
|3/6/23
|$415,000
|775 Mcneill St #310B
|3/10/23
|$335,000
|Wahiawa
|2069 California Ave #25D
|3/10/23
|$415,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4134 Akulikuli Ter
|3/8/23
|$2,350,000
|1631 Kalaniiki St #25
|3/10/23
|$1,448,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #A434
|3/6/23
|$249,000
|Waikiki
|255 Beach Walk #45
|3/10/23
|$560,000
|2045 Kalakaua Ave #111
|3/10/23
|$389,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1805
|3/9/23
|$110,000
|1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2103
|3/8/23
|$115,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #702
|3/10/23
|$192,500
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #606
|3/8/23
|$479,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #909
|3/8/23
|$298,000
|1804 Ala Moana Blvd #11B
|3/9/23
|$615,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3516
|3/8/23
|$290,000
|1717 Ala Wai Blvd #1408
|3/9/23
|$61,400
|421 Olohana St #2601
|3/7/23
|$1,030,000
|440 Olohana St #2004
|3/9/23
|$338,100
|445 Kaiolu St #809
|3/10/23
|$235,000
|2140 Kuhio Ave #2506
|3/9/23
|$602,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1510
|3/10/23
|$780,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #1905
|3/8/23
|$780,000
|383 Kalaimoku St #3206
|3/6/23
|$860,000
|2233 Ala Wai Blvd #15A
|3/10/23
|$642,000
|445 Seaside Ave #3501
|3/10/23
|$495,000
|444 Nahua St #1703
|3/7/23
|$387,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #903
|3/9/23
|$1,650,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #1103
|3/8/23
|$1,878,000
|236 Liliuokalani Ave #601
|3/10/23
|$295,000
|201 Ohua Ave #610
|3/7/23
|$618,000
|201 Ohua Ave #3610
|3/8/23
|$735,000
|201 Ohua Ave #2002
|3/7/23
|$737,000
|311 Ohua Ave #1303C
|3/8/23
|$585,000
|240 Makee Rd #3A
|3/6/23
|$450,000
|Waimea Bay
|61-000 Tutu St
|3/10/23
|$2,500,000
|Waipahu
|94-342 Hokuala St #102
|3/7/23
|$685,000
|94-545 Lumiaina St #S106
|3/7/23
|$530,000
|94-245 Leowahine St #229
|3/10/23
|$260,000
|94-1193 Kahuanui St
|3/9/23
|$840,000
|94-366 Kipou St
|3/10/23
|$940,000
|94-610 Hiahia Pl
|3/10/23
|$1,200,000
|94-231 Kumumao Pl
|3/10/23
|$855,000
|94-276 Keaolani St
|3/8/23
|$1,105,000
|94-513 Alapine St
|3/8/23
|$890,000
|94-1057 Kapehu St
|3/10/23
|$1,250,000
|Whitmore Village
|1249 Ihiihi Pl #Unit A
|3/8/23
|$749,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Lower Kalihi
|1757 Hoe St
|3/10/23
|$1,450,000
|Waipahu
|94-350 Ukee St
|3/10/23
|$4,900,000
Hawaii Real Estate Sales
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 6 – March 10, 2023
