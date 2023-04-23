comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 6 – March 10, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For The Week Of March 6-10
Derived from the state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Airport/Mapunapuna    
3704 Likini St 3/10/23 $805,000
4211 Keaka Dr 3/9/23 $1,600,000
1353 Ainapua St 3/9/23 $1,300,000
1616 Ala Amoamo St 3/8/23 $1,050,000
990 Ala Nanala St #17B 3/6/23 $589,000
3045 Ala Napuaa Pl #1718 3/10/23 $417,500
5333 Likini St #905 3/10/23 $400,000
3054 Ala Poha Pl #508 3/8/23 $600,000
Ala Moana    
909 Kaheka St #B106 3/6/23 $410,000
780 Amana St #105 3/8/23 $415,000
1655 Makaloa St #2311 3/7/23 $325,000
475 Atkinson Dr #1804 3/7/23 $400,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #2301 3/10/23 $5,850,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #806 3/6/23 $1,625,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #808 3/6/23 $1,590,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1206 3/6/23 $1,700,000
1555 Kapiolani Blvd #1903 3/10/23 $2,450,000
1617 Kapiolani Blvd #1601 3/6/23 $425,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-2075 Kaioli St #902 3/7/23 $700,000
91-1039 Kamaaha Ave #1505 3/10/23 $545,000
91-1081 Iwikuamoo St #1002 3/6/23 $752,000
91-1120 Puahala St #18R 3/7/23 $540,000
92-1017 S Koio Dr #S24 3/9/23 $2,450,000
92-1471 G Aliinui Dr #33G 3/8/23 $925,000
91-1207 Kaneana St #6J 3/10/23 $500,000
91-218 Keonekapu Pl 3/6/23 $965,000
91-1187 Namahoe St 3/7/23 $1,050,000
91-211 Lukini Pl #8 3/8/23 $790,000
91-1022 Kaikohola St 3/10/23 $1,800,000
91-1038 Kaihohonu St 3/7/23 $1,160,000
91-1024 Kai Kukuma St 3/8/23 $915,000
91-1308 Kuanoo St 3/9/23 $1,835,000
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #113 3/10/23 $820,000
91-1084 Kaiapele St 3/6/23 $1,300,000
91-1111 Waikai St 3/10/23 $1,670,000
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #196 3/7/23 $825,000
550 Kamaaha Ave #903 3/6/23 $680,000
91-1511 Kaikohola St #D76 3/8/23 $1,020,000
91-1350 Halili St 3/8/23 $999,000
91-1747 Me’e St 3/10/23 $1,351,530
Hauula    
54-136 Hauula Homestead
Rd #B 3/8/23 $1,300,000
Hawaii Kai    
500 Lunalilo Home Rd #35B 3/9/23 $625,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7212 3/10/23 $910,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #7216 3/9/23 $590,000
580 Lunalilo Home Rd #Vb3401 3/9/23 $1,075,000
502 Kekupua St 3/7/23 $1,350,000
521 Hahaione St #2 3J 3/7/23 $138,000
1302 Kaeleku St 3/7/23 $1,355,000
7189 Makaa St 3/10/23 $3,490,000
Heeia    
46-082 Puulena St #1213 3/10/23 $790,000
46-318 Haiku Rd #18A 3/10/23 $775,000
46-259 Kahuhipa St #316B 3/8/23 $375,000
46-078 Emepela Pl #I202 3/8/23 $751,000
Kahaluu    
47-373 B Hui Iwa St #8 3/10/23 $580,000
Kahuku    
56-272 Kekauoha St 3/10/23 $591,000
Kailua    
350 Aoloa St #A201 3/9/23 $630,000
350 Aoloa St #B112 3/6/23 $460,000
355 Aoloa St #Q102 3/9/23 $675,000
506 Uluoa St 3/6/23 $1,270,000
1365 Manu Aloha St 3/6/23 $1,522,000
629 Akoakoa St 3/8/23 $1,450,000
426 B Ulupaina St 3/9/23 $1,260,000
Kakaako    
425 S St #1101 3/8/23 $790,000
987 Queen St #1008 3/8/23 $1,036,950
987 Queen St #3200 3/7/23 $910,000
987 Queen St #3202 3/10/23 $1,290,000
909 Kapiolani Blvd #2207 3/10/23 $635,000
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2504 3/10/23 $710,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #3604 3/7/23 $1,300,000
1129 Rycroft St #309 3/10/23 $295,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii2407 3/8/23 $969,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii4609 3/10/23 $940,000
Kalihi Valley    
1702 Mahani Loop 3/8/23 $940,000
Kaneohe    
1320 Mokapu Blvd 3/8/23 $1,298,800
45-471 Apapane St 3/8/23 $940,000
45-167 Neepu Pl 3/7/23 $977,200
45-744 Pookela St 3/9/23 $1,190,000
Kapahulu    
3111 Pualei Cir #102 3/7/23 $585,000
3240 Noela Dr 3/8/23 $2,950,000
Kawela Bay    
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #65 3/10/23 $944,000
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #79 3/8/23 $1,000,000
Liliha    
1412 Pua Ln 3/8/23 $908,600
636 Nalanui St #303 3/8/23 $255,000
Lower Kalihi    
2256 Wilson St 3/8/23 $1,188,000
Lower Manoa    
1215 Alexander St #1404 3/10/23 $345,000
1914 University Ave #312 3/7/23 $356,000
Makaha    
84-665 Ala Mahiku St #148B 3/7/23 $364,900
84-810 Maiola St #37 3/7/23 $888,800
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-7151 Elele St #1403 3/6/23 $775,000
92-1240 Palahia St #U205 3/10/23 $550,000
92-968 Panana St #20 3/7/23 $545,000
Makiki    
1212 Punahou St #2205 3/10/23 $450,000
1441 Victoria St #401 3/10/23 $420,000
1571 Piikoi St #105 3/7/23 $151,000
1571 Piikoi St #1504 3/7/23 $80,000
1550 Wilder Ave #A404 3/10/23 $232,750
1422 Heulu St #B106 3/6/23 $328,000
1630 Liholiho St #806 3/10/23 $155,000
Manoa Valley    
2105 Kamehameha Ave 3/6/23 $2,300,000
2514 Rainbow Dr 3/8/23 $2,775,000
3485 Alani Dr 3/10/23 $1,503,500
3416 Pawaina St 3/8/23 $1,495,000
Mccully    
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #408 3/8/23 $549,000
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3110 3/10/23 $719,000
583 Kamoku St #1507 3/8/23 $490,000
2916 Date St #19J 3/9/23 $130,000
737 Olokele Ave #904 3/6/23 $435,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-351 Mahapili Ct #138 3/10/23 $725,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A805 3/6/23 $470,000
95-575 Kanamee St 3/8/23 $1,039,000
95-1056 Pakau St 3/10/23 $1,125,000
95-969 Ukuwai St #3407 3/10/23 $746,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-133 Hila St 3/8/23 $650,000
87-836 Helekula Way 3/7/23 $690,000
87-998 Huamoa St 3/6/23 $735,000
Niu Valley    
137 Kaulana Way 3/10/23 $3,700,000
Nuuanu    
410 Magellan Ave #903 3/10/23 $461,775
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1312 8th Ave 3/6/23 $1,150,000
3795 Anuhea St 3/10/23 $1,350,000
4425 A Sierra Dr 3/10/23 $1,182,000
5140 Maunalani Cir 3/10/23 $2,350,000
1981 10th Ave 3/8/23 $1,152,900
1989 10th Ave 3/8/23 $1,112,900
1995 10th Ave 3/8/23 $1,118,600
3470 Kalua Rd 3/10/23 $975,000
Pearl City    
2218 Aumakua St 3/10/23 $895,000
2306 Komo Mai Dr 3/9/23 $1,057,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-310 Kamehameha Hwy #204 3/8/23 $415,000
98-719 Iho Pl #1102 3/9/23 $472,500
98-450 Koauka Lp #401 3/7/23 $380,000
98-683 Kaamilo St 3/8/23 $1,020,000
98-885 Iliee St 3/10/23 $1,185,000
98-1277 Neki St 3/8/23 $1,000,000
98-928 Kaamilo St 3/7/23 $1,173,600
Punaluu    
2 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 2 3/7/23 $675,000
53-910 Kamehameha Hwy 3/9/23 $1,685,000
Sand Island Access    
918 Hikina Ln 3/8/23 $2,500,000
215 N King St #1108 3/6/23 $415,000
775 Mcneill St #310B 3/10/23 $335,000
Wahiawa    
2069 California Ave #25D 3/10/23 $415,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4134 Akulikuli Ter 3/8/23 $2,350,000
1631 Kalaniiki St #25 3/10/23 $1,448,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A434 3/6/23 $249,000
Waikiki    
255 Beach Walk #45 3/10/23 $560,000
2045 Kalakaua Ave #111 3/10/23 $389,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #1805 3/9/23 $110,000
1920 Ala Moana Blvd #2103 3/8/23 $115,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #702 3/10/23 $192,500
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #606 3/8/23 $479,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #909 3/8/23 $298,000
1804 Ala Moana Blvd #11B 3/9/23 $615,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3516 3/8/23 $290,000
1717 Ala Wai Blvd #1408 3/9/23 $61,400
421 Olohana St #2601 3/7/23 $1,030,000
440 Olohana St #2004 3/9/23 $338,100
445 Kaiolu St #809 3/10/23 $235,000
2140 Kuhio Ave #2506 3/9/23 $602,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1510 3/10/23 $780,000
383 Kalaimoku St #1905 3/8/23 $780,000
383 Kalaimoku St #3206 3/6/23 $860,000
2233 Ala Wai Blvd #15A 3/10/23 $642,000
445 Seaside Ave #3501 3/10/23 $495,000
444 Nahua St #1703 3/7/23 $387,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave #903 3/9/23 $1,650,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave #1103 3/8/23 $1,878,000
236 Liliuokalani Ave #601 3/10/23 $295,000
201 Ohua Ave #610 3/7/23 $618,000
201 Ohua Ave #3610 3/8/23 $735,000
201 Ohua Ave #2002 3/7/23 $737,000
311 Ohua Ave #1303C 3/8/23 $585,000
240 Makee Rd #3A 3/6/23 $450,000
Waimea Bay    
61-000 Tutu St 3/10/23 $2,500,000
Waipahu    
94-342 Hokuala St #102 3/7/23 $685,000
94-545 Lumiaina St #S106 3/7/23 $530,000
94-245 Leowahine St #229 3/10/23 $260,000
94-1193 Kahuanui St 3/9/23 $840,000
94-366 Kipou St 3/10/23 $940,000
94-610 Hiahia Pl 3/10/23 $1,200,000
94-231 Kumumao Pl 3/10/23 $855,000
94-276 Keaolani St 3/8/23 $1,105,000
94-513 Alapine St 3/8/23 $890,000
94-1057 Kapehu St 3/10/23 $1,250,000
Whitmore Village    
1249 Ihiihi Pl #Unit A 3/8/23 $749,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Lower Kalihi    
1757 Hoe St 3/10/23 $1,450,000
Waipahu    
94-350 Ukee St 3/10/23 $4,900,000
