comscore Kokua Line: When does Hawaiian Electric’s variable rate program start? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: When does Hawaiian Electric’s variable rate program start?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:44 p.m.

Question: Some time ago there was news that Hawaiian Electric would charge different rates depending on the time of day or night. Has that started? Is it possible to opt out or is this mandatory? Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii joint committee approves another clean-government bill

Scroll Up