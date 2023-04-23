Kokua Line: When does Hawaiian Electric’s variable rate program start?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Some time ago there was news that Hawaiian Electric would charge different rates depending on the time of day or night. Has that started? Is it possible to opt out or is this mandatory?

Answer: Hawaiian Electric has offered time-of-use rates before, but you seem to be referring to an upcoming pilot program called “Shift and Save,” which is scheduled to begin July 1 and will charge the most for electricity used during peak evening hours. The one-year project will include about 4% of Hawaiian Electric’s customers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii, according to the company’s website. They will be randomly selected from among a pool of commercial and residential customers who’ve had an advanced meter for at least six months, it said. Advanced meters allow two-way communication between Hawaiian Electric and the homes and businesses the company serves, tracking electricity consumption in 15-minute increments.

Yes, it will be possible to opt out, even after the pilot starts, HECO says. However, participating customers who adapt their electrical usage may see lower bills. Plus, a cap the first six months will prevent residential customers’ monthly bills from rising more than $10 above what they would have paid outside the pilot program, even if they don’t change their habits, according to the company’s website.

Shift and Save’s variable rates encourage customers to use less electricity at night. The cheapest rate will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., when solar energy is abundant, followed by the overnight period from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. The most expensive rate will be during the evening peak, from 5 to 9 p.m., according to HECO’s website.

The rates, which will be in effect seven days a week, had not been released by the Public Utilities Commission as of Friday. We emailed the PUC asking when they would be made public but did not hear back by deadline.

“The purpose for the program is to encourage customers to shift some of their electricity use from the evening peak and overnight to daytime when solar energy is abundant and less expensive. If successful, Hawaii will further reduce dependence on fossil fuels, cut greenhouse gas emissions, make its electric grids more reliable and resilient and, over time, drive down costs for everyone,” HECO says.

Doing the laundry and running the dishwasher during the day and relying less on air conditioning are some ways customers may adapt; find more ideas at hawaiienergy.com. Data and feedback collected during the pilot program will help the PUC decide whether to make Shift and Save mandatory for all customers in the future, according to HECO’s website.

Q: How do I know if my house will be in this?

A: “If you have been randomly selected for the Shift and Save pilot program, you will receive a notification via postal mail and/or email. If you do not receive anything from us regarding this program, then you have not been selected to participate,” according to Hawaiian Electric’s website, which as of Friday did not say when the notices would be issued.

Q: Is there a number to call for bulky pickup if I can’t schedule online?

A: Yes, call Honolulu’s Department of Environmental Services at 808-768-3200 and press zero when you hear the voice prompt.

Mahalo

On April 14, my husband collapsed in Foodland. Many thanks to those who rushed to our aid. I thought I could remember their names; I’m deeply sorry I can’t. Mahalo to the following people: the Foodland Farms store manager, his office clerk, the fire department staff, the ambulance staff and the teacher who offered to take my two grand-teens home; she knew my grandson from Kapolei Middle School. A big thank you to all of you for your help. God bless you all! — E.H.C.

