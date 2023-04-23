Las Vegas Advisor: Harlem Nights casino planned for Las Vegas

A $700-million, 60-story resort called Harlem Nights has been proposed for a 2-acre site in the Historic Westside district in North Las Vegas, near the location of the former Moulin Rouge casino.

Plans call for a 687-foot-tall hotel with 764 hotel rooms and 458 residential units, a casino, rooftop restaurant and bar, 900-seat theater and retail shops. The Beverly Hills, Calif.-­based developer owns the lot and believes the project will connect the area to the main tourist corridor, but a rigid building-height restriction for that area must first be overcome. The Las Vegas Planning Commission is considering the proposal.

‘Awakening’ sleeps: “Awakening,” the production show at Wynn Las Vegas, has suspended performances. The Wynn calls it a “temporary pause to allow for an extended rehearsal period,” which will accommodate revisions to the show.

This is the second time it’s been suspended to retool in the wake of low audience counts. Ticketmaster shows seats available again starting June 6.

Beverly opens: Add another Las Vegas performance venue to the ever-growing list with the opening of The Beverly Theater downtown. Originally scheduled to open in 2022, the venue is described as an “indie film house, storytelling headquarters, and intentional live music venue.”

VTK closing: The innovative Vegas Test Kitchen is closing. Opened as an experiment during the pandemic, the restaurant provided a single space for established chefs to test-market new menu items and up-and-comers to introduce their offerings. The restaurant will close on June 3, but the owners say they intend to reopen in a better location.

Question: I love the Vegas Golden Knights hockey team. What are the chances they’ll win the Stanley Cup?

Answer:The Vegas Golden Knights are +1800 (18-1) to be NHL champions. There are seven teams with lower odds, which imply they have a better chance, with the Boston Bruins the favorite at +200.

