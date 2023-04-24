comscore North Dakota governor signs law banning abortion at 6 weeks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
North Dakota governor signs law banning abortion at 6 weeks

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • MIKE MCCLEARY/THE BISMARCK TRIBUNE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol, in April 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum signed an abortion ban at six weeks of pregnancy — even in cases of rape or incest — into law today.

North Dakota today adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law … and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state,” Burgum said in a statement.

The law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Last week, lawmakers said they planned to pass the latest bill to send a message to the state’s high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

Supporters have said the measure signed today protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, had sponsored the bill.

“North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both,” Myrdal said in an interview with The Associated Press after Burgum signed the bill. “We’re pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value.”

