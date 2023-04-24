Two men seriously injured in Kalihi assault

Two men were seriously injured after they were assaulted in Kalihi Sunday, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.
Paramedics responded to the 1100 block of North School Street shortly after 6 p.m.
EMS personnel treated the men, one in his early 20s and the other in his early 30s, and took them in serious condition to a hospital.
