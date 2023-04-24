comscore Editorial: Ala Wai flood plan shows progress | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Ala Wai flood plan shows progress

  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.

An early draft of the The Army Corps of Engineers’ “tentatively selected plan” for build-out — and build-up — of a Waikiki flood-protection plan that centers on the Ala Wai Canal will be presented at a virtual meeting today. Read more

