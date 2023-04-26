Bicyclist, 68, dies in Kalihi vehicle collision

A 68-year-old bicyclist has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.
Police said a 20-year-old male motorist was traveling westbound onto the North Nimitz Highway from the H-1 freeway offramp when he collided with a 68-year-old male bicyclist traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the highway at about 9:40 p.m.
The bicyclist was thrown onto the roadway upon impact. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
Police said speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors on the part of the 20-year-old man. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors on the part of the bicyclist.
This is the 21st traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 18 at the same time last year.
