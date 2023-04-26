Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes Hawaii island

A magnitude 4.2 quake struck off the east coast of Hawaii island late this afternoon.

The tremor was centered about 44 miles south-southwest of Hilo and about 8 miles east-southeast of Pahala, at a depth of about 18 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was too small to generate a tsunami that would threaten the Hawaiian islands.

The USGS “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey recorded more than 100 responses from throughout the Big Island within an hour of the quake.