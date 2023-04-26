comscore Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes Hawaii island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes Hawaii island

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY USGS A magnitude 4.2 quake struck off the east coast of Hawaii island late this afternoon. The star on the map shows the approximate location.

    COURTESY USGS

    A magnitude 4.2 quake struck off the east coast of Hawaii island late this afternoon. The star on the map shows the approximate location.

A magnitude 4.2 quake struck off the east coast of Hawaii island late this afternoon.

The tremor was centered about 44 miles south-southwest of Hilo and about 8 miles east-southeast of Pahala, at a depth of about 18 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was too small to generate a tsunami that would threaten the Hawaiian islands.

The USGS “Did you feel it?” self-reported online survey recorded more than 100 responses from throughout the Big Island within an hour of the quake.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. to send nuclear ballistic submarines to Korean Peninsula
Next Story
When told of Kishida attack, safety chief kept eating eel

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up