Corrections

>> Honolulu police responded to a call of an aggravated assault in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani at about 9:30 p.m. April 7. A B2 story published Tuesday about a 21-year-old man charged in connection with a chemical attack against a 20-year-old woman inaccurately reported that police responded at 9:30 a.m.