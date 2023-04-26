Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Honolulu police responded to a call of an aggravated assault in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness in Mililani at about 9:30 p.m. April 7. A B2 story published Tuesday about a 21-year-old man charged in connection with a chemical attack against a 20-year-old woman inaccurately reported that police responded at 9:30 a.m.
