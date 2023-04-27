comscore Police search for woman suspected in Kalihi carjacking | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police search for woman suspected in Kalihi carjacking

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police are investigating an alleged carjacking that occurred in broad daylight in Kalihi.

The carjacking occurred in the 1600 block of Pohaku Street just before 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Police said a female suspect armed with a knife approached a 56-year-old man and took his sport utility vehicle, a silver 2006 Ford Escape.

No injuries were reported.

The SUV with a Hawaii license plate NXW 048 has not been located as of this morning.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

The suspect was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a large build and dark complexion.

