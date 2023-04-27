Police search for woman suspected in Kalihi carjacking

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged carjacking that occurred in broad daylight in Kalihi.

The carjacking occurred in the 1600 block of Pohaku Street just before 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Police said a female suspect armed with a knife approached a 56-year-old man and took his sport utility vehicle, a silver 2006 Ford Escape.

No injuries were reported.

The SUV with a Hawaii license plate NXW 048 has not been located as of this morning.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

The suspect was described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a large build and dark complexion.