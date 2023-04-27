Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Topa Financial Center is not undergoing conversion into affordable housing. The author of a commentary on Page A11 Tuesday misidentified the building.
>> The Honolulu Salary Commission recommended the City Council vote to approve raises for Council members and city administrators. The Council can reject the raises, but a vote is not required to approve them. Information in a story on Page A10 Monday was inaccurate.
>> Caleb Olaso, University of Hawaii at Manoa senior, grew up in Maka-kilo. Also, Henry Cheng is Neurocrine Biosciences Health Economics &Outcomes Research director. Information in a story on Page B2 Monday was inaccurate.
