PHOTO: A promenade of pink

  A promenade of pink: People strolled beneath cherry blossoms in full bloom Wednesday in Kitakata, Fukushima prefecture. About 1,000 cherry trees were planted along a nearly 2-mile promenade that was created along the former route of the Nicchu Line of the now-defunct Japanese National Railways. The Nicchu Line was closed in 1984.

