PHOTO: A promenade of pink

A promenade of pink: People strolled beneath cherry blossoms in full bloom Wednesday in Kitakata, Fukushima prefecture. About 1,000 cherry trees were planted along a nearly 2-mile promenade that was created along the former route of the Nicchu Line of the now-defunct Japanese National Railways. The Nicchu Line was closed in 1984.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.