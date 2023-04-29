Bloody sword found next to suspect in Puna murder

Hawaii island police are investigating “a domestic-related” homicide that occurred Friday afternoon in the Orchidland Estates subdivision of Puna.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, Puna patrol officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on 38th Avenue in Orchidland shortly after 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving officers immediately encountered a man with visible injuries to his hands and whose clothes were bloodied. A large sword covered in blood was found next to the man, who was later identified as Christopher Roy Howlind, 52, according to a police news release.

Officers immediately summoned medical assistance for him. While awaiting the ambulance, police located a 58-year-old woman dead with severe knife wounds to her neck, upper body, arms and hands, the release said. At that time, Howlind was arrested for second-degree murder.

While Howlind was being transported to the Hilo cellblock, he began vomiting and became unresponsive, police said. He was immediately taken to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room and remains hospitalized in police custody. Police said they believe he ingested some type of chemical liquid prior to officers arriving at the scene, the release said.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing to investigate the incident and planned to obtain a search warrant for the property where the victim, her 37-year-old son and Howlind reside.

An autopsy will be scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Anyone who may have information on the incident should contact the police department’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies at 808-961-2382 or email Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.