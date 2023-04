Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The images all over social media show spectacular vistas from ridge trails and the happy hikers on them. They send a particular message: “This is fun, and lots of people can do it.” Read more

The images all over social media show spectacular vistas from ridge trails and the happy hikers on them. They send a particular message: “This is fun, and lots of people can do it.”

Less frequently communicated: “These hikes can be more perilous than they appear.”

This has been a week when closer attention to hiking safely on Hawaii trails was needed. In one tragic case, on Sunday, a man on the popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail fell and tumbled 40 feet; he died at the scene.

The following day, a woman was injured in a fall on that path, officially named the Kaiwa Ridge Trail, and fire rescue crews had to be summoned. And at Diamond Head State Monument, a Monday rescue marked the third day in a row firefighters had airlifted a hiker from that well-known attraction as well.

Hawaii’s trails can trip up both residents and visitors, but it may be unfamiliarity with local conditions, and the wear-and-tear from all the heavy foot traffic, that are the biggest risk factors. Tourists may not be aware that volcanic ridges are crumbly and steep, and the erosion from all the use makes the going quite slippery.

This is a known problem at Lanikai — the state Department of Land and Natural Resources has a trail improvement plan for which $900,000 has been secured for improvements. A reservation system is eyed to limit access, but the trail is relatively accessible so control would be difficult.

And problems have persisted at Diamond Head, where a reservation system already is in place.

Elected leaders have looked at ways to limit rescue costs. Senate Bill 786 would require government to seek reimbursement for at least some of the costs when hikers cross into closed areas. Some first responders rightly fear, though, that people might try to avoid a penalty by postponing seeking help, and as a result getting in even more trouble.

However, these episodes continue to underscore the importance of trail maintenance, something the proposed “green fee” to be charged at specific sites could help finance.

At the same time when fees are collected and entry times are scheduled, there is the opportunity to educate the visitor about the safety precautions each location demands. Better signage onsite also would be a sensible investment. Getting information out would seem to be the primary objective here.