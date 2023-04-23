HFD airlifts hikers from Puu Konahuanui Ridge Trail, Diamond Head

The Honolulu Fire Department today rescued two lost hikers who spent the night near Puu Konahuanui Ridge Trail and another hiker who got sick at the popular Diamond Head State Monument.

According to HFD, a 911 call came in at 7:26 a.m. for a lost hiker off the 7.4-mile trail. HFD sent four units staffed with 12 personnel, with the first unit arriving 12 minutes later to secure a landing zone.

Two men in their 40s reportedly started their hike at Manoa Falls Saturday morning but got lost attempting to transition to the Puu Konahuanui Ridge Trail. HFD said the hikers decided to spend Saturday night at their location and called 911 for assistance this morning.

Rescue personnel arrived at the hikers’ location at 7:52 a.m. today and airlifted them safely to a nearby landing zone with the last hiker arriving at 8:15 a.m. HFD said the two men were not injured.

At 12:36 p.m., HFD received a 911 call for a sick hiker atop Diamond Head and sent five units staffed with 16 personnel. The first unit arrived seven minutes later and ascended the trail on foot while another unit secured a landing zone.

HFD said a woman in her 60s was hiking at the top of the trail, where she suffered an undisclosed medical emergency and was unable to descend on her own. The HFD unit on foot arrived 12:57 p.m. at her location to conduct a medical assessment and provide basic life support. HFD said the Air 1 helicopter transported the woman to a landing zone and transferred her to the care of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 1:13 p.m.

According to an EMS report, the woman in serious condition was taken to an emergency room for further treatment.