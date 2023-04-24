Diamond Head hiker rescued after suffering medical emergency

Honolulu firefighters responded this morning for the second day in a row to a hiker with an undisclosed medical emergency at the Diamond Head Crater Trail in Honolulu.

Honolulu Fire Department officials received a 911 call at 9:12 a.m. today for a woman in her 50s who experienced a medical emergency while hiking and was unable to descend on her own.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving four minutes after the call. Firefighters hiked up to the woman at 9:45 a.m., and provided basic life support, officials said.

HFD’s Air 1 helicopter transported the woman to a landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 9:48 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, HFD personnel also rescued a woman in her 60s who reported a medical emergency at the top of Diamond Head Crater Trail.

HFD did not disclose the nature of the medical emergencies for either women.

Also on Sunday, a man in his 60s died today after suffering a medical emergency and falling 40 feet while hiking Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

HFD recommends that hikers stay hydrated, know their physical abilities and limitations, and hike trails that can be enjoyed safely.