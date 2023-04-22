Unresponive hiker rescued at Diamond Head Crater Trail

A woman in her 60s became unresponsive on the Diamond Head Crater Trail this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD responded to the incident at around 11:45 a.m. They established a nearby landing zone for its Air 1 helicopter and began walking the trail by foot.

The woman had been hiking on the trail and, after some time, decided to lie down. She then became unresponsive near the top of the staircase in the bunker on the trail.

Just before noon, rescue personnel made contact with her and provided basic life support. She did not appear to have life-threatening injuries but could not walk or stand on her own.

The woman was flown to the landing zone via Air 1, and her care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at around 12:12 p.m.