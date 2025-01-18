Rainbow Warriors pull away for win over Cal State Bakersfield

The Hawaii basketball team made clutch shots from the field and at the free-throw line to pull away to an 81-70 victory over Cal State Bakersfield at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center tonight.

A crowd of 3,194 saw the Rainbow Warriors withstand a shooting barrage from one of the league’s most prolific scorers to split the two-game homestand and improve to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the Big West.

A week ago, Jemel Jones scored 45 points to help CSUB overcome a 23-point deficit against Cal State Northridge. On Saturday night, Jones scored eight points in a row to close the Roadrunners to 66-63 with 5:22 to play. But Jones, who finished with 29 points, including 15 after the intermission, would not score again. Jones missed his final three shots and picked up his fourth and fifth fouls to exit with a minute to play.

UH’s Gytis Nemeiksa and Kody Williams hit two 3s late in the second half to deny any CSUB comeback. The ’Bows hits 15 of 18 free throws in the second half.

The Roadrunners, who entered hitting 40.4% of their 3s, were 4-for-15 from beyond the arc.

The ’Bows go on the road to play UC Davis on Thursday and UC Irvine on Saturday.