Crash shuts down areas near Kaimuki Avenue, Kapahulu

Areas near Kapiolani Boulevard to Kapahulu Avenue and Kapahulu to Kaimuki Avenues are shut down following a motor vehicle crash. Only one lane in the makai direction of Kaimuki Avenue is open. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. today.
According to a city alert, motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route.
No other details were immediately available.
