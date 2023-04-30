comscore Crash shuts down areas near Kaimuki Avenue, Kapahulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crash shuts down areas near Kaimuki Avenue, Kapahulu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 pm
Areas near Kapiolani Boulevard to Kapahulu Avenue and Kapahulu to Kaimuki Avenues are shut down following a motor vehicle crash. Only one lane in the makai direction of Kaimuki Avenue is open. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. today.

According to a city alert, motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route.

No other details were immediately available.

Comments (4)

