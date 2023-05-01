comscore HPD investigates armed robberies of 2 teens in in Ewa Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HPD investigates armed robberies of 2 teens in in Ewa Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:29 pm
Honolulu police are investigating two armed robberies involving teen victims in West Oahu over the weekend.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was walking home near Keaunui Drive and Laupai Street in Ewa Beach when two male suspects with knives exited a brown sedan and demanded property shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects took the victim’s backpack and shoes before fleeing in the vehicle, police said. The teen was not injured.

Later that night, a 17-year-old boy was walking home in the 91-1300 block of Imelda Street in Ewa when a vehicle pulled up next to him at about 10:50 p.m.

Police said a male with a knife and demanded his property. The victim ran in the opposite direction and the suspect fled. No injuries were reported and no property was taken.

Police said the two cases are possibly related.

