Man, 26, dies in West Oahu motorcycle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY HONOLULU EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in West Oahu Sunday.

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Kunia Road and took the Kunia offramp. The motorcyclist was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” lost control at the turn and was thrown onto the roadway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the motorcyclist and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was a factor. It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 24th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 18 at the same time last year.

