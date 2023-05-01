Man, 26, dies in West Oahu motorcycle crash

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in West Oahu Sunday.

Honolulu police said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Kunia Road and took the Kunia offramp. The motorcyclist was traveling at a “high rate of speed,” lost control at the turn and was thrown onto the roadway.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the motorcyclist and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed was a factor. It’s unknown whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 24th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 18 at the same time last year.