State Baseball Day 1: Kamehameha-Maui shuts out Kailua to begin tournament

The first round of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA State Baseball Championships got underway today with four games at Les Murakami Stadium.

Schedule

10 a.m.: Kamehameha-Maui 2, Kailua 0

1 p.m.: Moanalua vs. Hilo

4 p.m.: ‘Iolani vs. Leilehua

7 p.m.: Saint Louis vs. Mililani

Kamehameha-Maui 2, Kailua 0

Senor right-hander Raige Velez tossed a four-hit shutout and Ziah Chang went 2-for-4 with an RBI double to lead the Warriors (9-6) to just their second win in state-tournament history.

Velez struck out six in an 106-pitch performance to lead Kamehameha-Maui into the nightcap of Wednesday’s quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Kamehameha.

“It’s just getting the kids to believe in themselves,” said first-year KS-Maui coach Shane Dudoit, who led Baldwin to the state title the last time the tournament was held on Oahu in 2018. “Baseball is a game of hits and pitches and X’s and O’s, but having the kids getting to believe in themselves is something we practice.”

Japheth Joaquin singled to lead off the top of the fifth and scored on Chang’s two-out RBI double to left.

Duke Aloy reached second on an error to start the sixth inning and moved to third on a bunt and scored on Bransyn Hong’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Kailua (10-6) had the first two runners reach base in the fourth inning but KS-Maui got out of the inning on a 1-4-3-6-5-2-6 caught stealing of courtesy runner Jayden Ogomori at the plate.

“It wasn’t something that we practiced. We just take care of the ball. That’s all we can ask our guys to do,” Dudoit said.

KS-Maui’s only other win in the state tournament was in 2007 against Kalani. The Warriors were making their second appearance since 2011 after finishing second in the MIL by beating Maui in the second-place tiebreaker.

Velez tossed a four-hit shutout in that game against Maui that started on Wednesday and was finished on Friday due to weather.

“He is our ace pitcher. When you get to the state tournament, you’ve got to win every game to get to the next game and we felt confident with him on the mound for us,” Dudoit said.