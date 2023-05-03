comscore Kauai man arrested for sexual assault involving minor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kauai man arrested for sexual assault involving minor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
  • COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT Robert A. Dora

    COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Robert A. Dora

A 37-year-old Kilauea man has been arrested for first-degree sexual assault after he allegedly was “with a child” in the area of the Bryan J. Baptiste Sports Complex in Kapaa.

The Kauai Police Department said the incident involved a minor under the age of 16 and took place in February during daylight hours. Bystanders noticed the pair, intervened and reported the incident to police.

Robert A. Dora allegedly fled the state before his arrest, but was eventually located and arrested in Ohio. KPD worked with Ohio law enforcement and the Kauai Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to issue a grand jury bench warrant.

Ohio police arrested Dora, and KPD detectives brought him back to Kauai on April 23. His bail has been set at $1 million, and he is currently being held at the Kauai Community Correctional Center.

“Our island prides itself on being a safe, tight-knit community but incidents like this are an unfortunate reminder that we must always remain vigilant, especially when it comes to keeping our keiki safe,” said Acting Capt. Kennison Nagahisa of the Investigative Services Bureau in a statement. “We are grateful to the bystanders who intervened when they felt the minor was in trouble, and we thank the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and Ohio law enforcement for their efforts to ensure that that Mr. Dora is no longer a threat to our community.”

