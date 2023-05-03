Man in critical condition after alleged Kaneohe assault

A man was critically injured in an alleged assault in Kaneohe early today.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to Keaahala Road at about 1:10 a.m. and treated an unresponsive man in his late 50s who suffered extensive head injuries. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.
A woman who sustained injuries to her face declined treatment.
