Top News

Man in critical condition after alleged Kaneohe assault

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 am
A man was critically injured in an alleged assault in Kaneohe early today.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to Keaahala Road at about 1:10 a.m. and treated an unresponsive man in his late 50s who suffered extensive head injuries. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

A woman who sustained injuries to her face declined treatment.

