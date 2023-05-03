Wanted Oahu man, 36, arrested after standoff in Hilo

Hawaii island police arrested a 36-year-old Oahu man following a nearly six-hour long standoff in Hilo Tuesday night.

Officers of the Area I Crime Reduction Unit and Criminal Investigation Section received information that Jason L. Kime — wanted on two outstanding warrants — was at a self-storage facility on Kalanikoa Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Warrants were issued for Kime’s arrest in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery that left a 72-year-old woman injured on April 20 and an alleged home burglary and auto theft that occurred on April 21. Both cases occurred in Hilo.

The Hawaii Police Department said police attempted to contact Kime, at which time he verbally threatened officers and barricaded himself in a storage unit.

Police evacuated the facility and closed Kalanikoa Street between Kuawa and Piilani streets. The department’s special response team and crisis negotiators also responded to assist.

During the barricade, Kime breached a drywall barrier of the storage unit and entered two additional bays at the facility, police said.

Officers of the special response team entered the building shortly before 11:30 p.m. and apprehended him.

Officers also arrested Kime’s alleged accomplice, a 30-year-old woman after she intentionally struck a subsidized police vehicle with a stolen vehicle at the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Prosecutors charged Kime today with first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft in the April 20 case.

He was also charged with first-degree burglary, theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and fourth-degree theft in the April 21 case.

Kime is expected to make his initial appearanceat Hilo District Court this afternoon.