Letter: Lucky we live Hawaii, maybe, regarding guns

I drive two vehicles, a white Toyota Corolla sedan and a silver Honda Odyssey van. Returning to my vehicle in the parking lot on more than one occasion, I went to a Corolla and stuck my key into the lock, only to realize it wasn't my car but just another of the ubiquitous white Corollas that look like mine.

On another occasion, I returned to what I thought was my Odyssey van, grabbed the door handle to open it, and found a man sitting in the driver's seat. The local guy was cool and just asked if he could help me! I was stunned at first, then realized I had tried to open the door of the wrong Odyssey van. I apologized and found my van a few spaces away.

I just hope Hawaii gun owners don't become as trigger-happy as many places on the mainland have become. After hearing about a cheerleader on the mainland who mistakenly opened the door of the wrong car, causing one of her friends to be shot and injured, I count myself lucky.

Trevor Tyler
Salt Lake