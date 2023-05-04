Letter: Lucky we live Hawaii, maybe, regarding guns

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I drive two vehicles, a white Toyota Corolla sedan and a silver Honda Odyssey van. Returning to my vehicle in the parking lot on more than one occasion, I went to a Corolla and stuck my key into the lock, only to realize it wasn’t my car but just another of the ubiquitous white Corollas that look like mine.

On another occasion, I returned to what I thought was my Odyssey van, grabbed the door handle to open it, and found a man sitting in the driver’s seat. The local guy was cool and just asked if he could help me! I was stunned at first, then realized I had tried to open the door of the wrong Odyssey van. I apologized and found my van a few spaces away.

I just hope Hawaii gun owners don’t become as trigger-happy as many places on the mainland have become. After hearing about a cheerleader on the mainland who mistakenly opened the door of the wrong car, causing one of her friends to be shot and injured, I count myself lucky.

Trevor Tyler

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter