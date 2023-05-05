Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@star advertiser.com.

>> Leilani Kupahu-Marino Kaho‘ano was the lei queen in the city’s 95th Lei Day Celebration this week, and Melodie Lynn Leina‘ala Nalua‘i Vega was the first princess. A Page B1 Wednesday photo caption transposed their names and listed incorrect titles for both.

>>A substantial number of recent property transactions in Leilani Estates, Kapoho Beach Lots, Kapoho Vacationland and Lanipuna Gardens were among the 243 properties purchased as of April 12 under Hawaii County’s Voluntary Housing Buyout Program and not by private buyers. A story Wednesday on Page A1 did not provide that distinction.