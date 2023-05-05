comscore Letter: Maybe time to consider OHA-stadium land swap | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Maybe time to consider OHA-stadium land swap

With all the troubles on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ 30-acre Kakaako Makai lands, and the Aloha Stadium’s 25 acres plus 73 acres for commercial and residential development, why not a swap — OHA’s for part or all of the 73 acres? Read more

