Letter: Maybe time to consider OHA-stadium land swap

With all the troubles on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ 30-acre Kakaako Makai lands, and the Aloha Stadium’s 25 acres plus 73 acres for commercial and residential development, why not a swap — OHA’s for part or all of the 73 acres? Or even building Aloha Stadium on OHA’s 30 acres?

Larry Miike

Kaneohe

