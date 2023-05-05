Editorial | Letters Letter: Maybe time to consider OHA-stadium land swap Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! With all the troubles on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ 30-acre Kakaako Makai lands, and the Aloha Stadium’s 25 acres plus 73 acres for commercial and residential development, why not a swap — OHA’s for part or all of the 73 acres? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. With all the troubles on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs’ 30-acre Kakaako Makai lands, and the Aloha Stadium’s 25 acres plus 73 acres for commercial and residential development, why not a swap — OHA’s for part or all of the 73 acres? Or even building Aloha Stadium on OHA’s 30 acres? Larry Miike Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Top execs get paid more, but all others bear brunt