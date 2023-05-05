comscore Kaylee Glagau, Brooke Van Sickle named All-Americans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Kaylee Glagau, Brooke Van Sickle named All-Americans

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.

Hawaii BeachBows top pair Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2023 Beach Volleyball All-American first team, the AVCA announced Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
‘Unicorn’ UH setter Jakob Thelle named the National Player of the Year
Next Story
Scoreboard – May 5, 2023

Scroll Up