Firefighters extinguish residential fire in Makiki

Honolulu firefighters responded to a residential fire in Makiki this morning that burned one of the building’s occupants.

At around 2 a.m. the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the fire at 1525 Liholiho St. and arrived a few minutes later to find smoke and flames emanating from the single-story structure.

HFD was told that a person could still be inside the burning building, but after firefighters brought the fire under control they searched the building and found no one inside. However, during the search a woman in her 50s with burns approached firefighters on Kewalo Street and was cared for by firefighters and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel.

HFD confirmed that she was the occupant who was reportedly still in the building.

The fire was brought under control at around 2:20 a.m. and extinguished at around 3 a.m.