Hawaii island golf tournament to support rangeland

The third annual Rangelands Open golf tournament supporting the Hawaii rangelands will start on Monday at the Club at Hokulia on Hawaii island.

The tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on a newly renovated golf course.

“We thank our title sponsor, KTA Superstores, along with The Club at Hokulia and our generous sponsors and donors for their support in this fun event to support rangeland stewardship for the environment and food production,” said tournament Chair Jimmy Greenwell in a statement.

KTA Superstores is presenting the event to benefit the Hawaii Rangeland Stewardship Foundation. The foundation’s mission is “perpetuating sound stewardship of Hawaii’s rangelands through advocacy and education,” it said in a news release.

“In addition to producing beef, a high-quality protein, Hawaii’s rangelands contribute to our quality of life and broader community through watershed enhancement, carbon sequestration, habitat preservation, wildfire mitigation, noxious weed control, scenic beauty, and preserving cultural values,” Greenwell said. “With 20% of Hawaii’s lands in rangeland, supporting sound stewardship practices is critical to preserving and enhancing for future generations the quality of the natural resources all farmers and ranchers are privileged to care for.”