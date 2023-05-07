comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:04 am
For The Week Of March 20-24
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
4280 Salt Lake Blvd #H13 3/24/23 $565,000
99-1081 Lalawai Dr 3/24/23 $938,000
1577 Piikea St 3/22/23 $850,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
5333 Likini St #1405 3/22/23 $450,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1107 3/22/23 $830,000
88 Piikoi St #2808 3/23/23 $1,238,000
88 Piikoi St #4101 3/24/23 $820,000
747 Amana St #1903 3/24/23 $289,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1302 3/23/23 $170,000
410 Atkinson Dr #2118 3/23/23 $248,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1703 3/22/23 $2,430,000
1388 Ala Moana Blvd #7504 3/23/23 $12,400,000
1341 Kapiolani Blvd #6B 3/21/23 $525,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1016 Kaipalaoa St #5703 3/23/23 $700,000
91-2111 Kaioli St #2405 3/24/23 $700,000
91-1019 Kamaaha Ave #1006 3/24/23 $420,000
91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1212 3/21/23 $678,000
92-1226 Olani St #6 3/24/23 $1,330,000
91-1071 Oaniani St #7B 3/22/23 $385,000
91-1203 Kaneana St #4I 3/24/23 $485,000
91-215 Makaina Pl 3/23/23 $1,200,000
91-1087 Kaimalie St #2R6 3/20/23 $700,000
91-1086 Kaileolea Dr 3/20/23 $870,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1101 3/22/23 $820,000
91-1355 Keoneula Blvd #706 3/20/23 $765,000
91-1001 Keaunui Dr #211 3/24/23 $750,000
458 Manawai St #508 3/24/23 $600,000
91-1546 Hoikau St 3/24/23 $1,054,202
91-1569 Hoikau St 3/23/23 $1,138,474
91-1785 Me’e St 3/22/23 $1,380,000
91-1763 Me’e St 3/22/23 $1,332,000
Haleiwa    
66-086 86 Wana Pl #5 3/23/23 $880,000
Hawaii Kai    
608 Koko Isle Cir #1904 3/20/23 $1,300,000
520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8320 3/24/23 $957,500
7116 Hawaii Kai Dr #63 3/23/23 $875,000
7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2900 3/22/23 $696,000
39 Makaweli St 3/22/23 $2,365,000
250 Kawaihae St #7E 3/20/23 $630,000
229 Anapalau St 3/24/23 $1,275,000
550 Kaumakani St 3/22/23 $1,075,000
529 Kekupua St 3/20/23 $1,130,000
6750 Hawaii Kai Dr #806 3/24/23 $575,000
555 Hahaione St #6H 3/23/23 $735,000
1098 Kahului St 3/24/23 $1,575,000
1365 Miloiki St 3/22/23 $1,200,000
1082 Kuekue St 3/20/23 $2,350,000
Heeia    
46-411 Haiku Plantations Dr 3/22/23 $2,150,000
Kahaluu    
47-419 Hoopala St 3/24/23 $770,000
Kailua    
322 Aoloa St #809 3/23/23 $887,500
391 B Kaelepulu Dr #1402 3/23/23 $1,200,000
563 Alihi Pl 3/24/23 $1,395,000
1150 Akuila Pl 3/24/23 $1,600,000
1123 Koohoo Pl 3/20/23 $3,200,000
710 A Maluniu Ave 3/24/23 $1,559,000
1069 Kainui Dr 3/24/23 $1,163,000
Kaimuki    
847 19th Ave 3/22/23 $1,200,000
Kakaako    
801 S King St #1608 3/24/23 $600,000
720 Kapiolani Blvd #304 3/24/23 $1,675,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #3302 3/24/23 $699,000
425 S St #2001 3/24/23 $855,000
909 Kapiolani Blvd #1802 3/22/23 $777,000
1108 Auahi St #17-E 3/24/23 $1,790,000
1108 Auahi St #19-E 3/23/23 $1,815,000
1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii2605 3/22/23 $980,000
Kaneohe    
321 4 Lale St #2104 3/23/23 $782,000
609 Kaimalino St 3/24/23 $2,120,000
45-1117 Cobb Adams Rd
#Unit C 3/20/23 $1,450,000
Kawela Bay    
57-101 W Kuilima Loop #29 3/24/23 $1,900,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave #804 3/24/23 $645,000
1629 Waikahalulu Ln #B311 3/22/23 $685,000
336 N Kuakini St #232 3/22/23 $425,000
1425 Liliha St #11G 3/23/23 $400,000
Makaha    
84-710 Kili Dr #1417 3/22/23 $204,000
84-1021 Lahilahi St #701 3/20/23 $492,000
84-965 Farrington Hwy #502 3/24/23 $270,000
84-063 Maiola Pl #9 3/24/23 $1,066,800
84-067 Maiola Pl #11 3/24/23 $973,300
84-070 Maiola Pl #13 3/21/23 $1,450,500
84-066 Maiola Pl #15 3/23/23 $1,299,500
84-064 Maiola Pl #16 3/23/23 $1,330,100
84-062 Maiola Pl #17 3/22/23 $1,408,600
84-060 Maiola Pl #18 3/24/23 $1,000,500
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-767 Makakilo Dr #68 3/24/23 $520,000
92-1017 Makakilo Dr #57 3/22/23 $545,000
92-1043 Makakilo Dr #86 3/24/23 $550,000
92-1270 Kikaha St #53 3/24/23 $649,000
92-1226 Makakilo Dr #1 3/23/23 $440,000
92-958 Panana St #22 3/20/23 $638,000
92-7018 Kahea St 3/23/23 $1,100,000
92-6088 Puapake St 3/20/23 $1,341,539
Makiki    
1750 Kalakaua Ave #1010 3/20/23 $119,500
1450 Young St #2405 3/23/23 $470,000
1212 Punahou St #2306 3/23/23 $655,000
965 Prospect St #101 3/24/23 $185,000
1550 Wilder Ave #A805 3/23/23 $225,000
1710 Makiki St #501 3/22/23 $370,000
1700 Makiki St #222 3/24/23 $187,900

 

Manoa Valley

    
2336 Beckwith St 3/23/23 $2,080,000
2377 E Manoa Rd 3/23/23 $2,850,000
2664 E Manoa Rd 3/22/23 $1,070,000
3230 L L Rd 3/22/23 $1,500,000
Mccully    
737 Olokele Ave #1501 3/24/23 $420,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-510 Wikao St #J102 3/24/23 $525,000
95-520 Wikao St #B202 3/22/23 $494,000
95-2043 Waikalani Pl #106 3/24/23 $425,000
95-2051 Waikalani Pl #402 3/23/23 $410,000
95-367 Ikaloa St 3/24/23 $969,000
95-640 Hamumu St #H205 3/20/23 $430,000
95-694 Alohilani St 3/22/23 $889,000
95-1118 Ahoka St 3/23/23 $1,430,000
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-673 Farrington Hwy 3/22/23 $1,668,000
87-276 Mikana St 3/23/23 $658,000
87-1019 Ahekai St 3/20/23 $552,500
87-1531 Nakii St 3/22/23 $725,000
Niu Valley    
410 Lelekepue Pl 3/24/23 $3,950,000
Nuuanu    
1511 Nuuanu Ave #327 3/23/23 $335,000
1459 Pele St #402 3/23/23 $233,000
775 Kinalau Pl #2001 3/22/23 $368,000
2745 F Booth Rd 3/22/23 $833,736
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
1233 B 7th Ave 3/20/23 $955,000
3851 Sierra Dr 3/20/23 $1,675,000
Pearl City    
1060 Kamehameha
Hwy #3905B 3/20/23 $280,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-1081 Komo Mai Dr #47 3/23/23 $680,000
98-1764 Kaahumanu St #55C 3/24/23 $775,000
98-400 Koauka Loop #423 3/20/23 $610,000
98-410 Koauka Loop #31E 3/24/23 $512,000
98-1694 Apala Loop 3/20/23 $1,100,000
98-1702 Kiawe St 3/22/23 $1,275,000
Puunui Alewa Heights    
623 Analu St 3/22/23 $850,000
Sand Island Access    
775 Mcneill St #320B 3/23/23 $337,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4505 Kahala Ave 3/21/23 $15,000,000
1428 4 Hunakai St #120 3/20/23 $680,000
1598 Kalaniuka Cir #91 3/20/23 $1,315,000
2130 Okoa St 3/22/23 $1,950,000
Waianae    
85-175 Farrington Hwy #A202 3/20/23 $245,000
85-175 Farrington Hwy #B221 3/24/23 $265,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #1420 3/22/23 $535,000
1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1186 3/20/23 $740,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1410 3/22/23 $1,675,000
1850 Ala Moana Blvd #916 3/24/23 $390,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1709 3/20/23 $210,000
1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3705 3/23/23 $177,000
411 Hobron Ln #3601 3/24/23 $513,000
425 Ena Rd #1108 3/24/23 $107,000
469 Ena Rd #3506 3/22/23 $730,000
1909 Ala Wai Blvd #708 3/21/23 $271,126
421 Olohana St #1804 3/24/23 $900,000
2092 Kuhio Ave #1704 3/21/23 $400,000
411 Kaiolu St #404 3/24/23 $135,000
435 Seaside Ave #303 3/23/23 $410,000
435 Seaside Ave #608 3/24/23 $422,000
445 Seaside Ave #1019 3/24/23 $315,000
445 Seaside Ave #1221 3/24/23 $459,900
444 Nahua St #712 3/20/23 $320,000
2470 Kalakaua Ave #1104 3/24/23 $1,650,000
2464 Prince Edward St #1718 3/24/23 $1,000,000
2421 Ala Wai Blvd #902 3/20/23 $675,000
201 Ohua Ave #1503 3/21/23 $615,000
134 Kapahulu Ave #309 3/24/23 $420,000
229 Paoakalani Ave #2404 3/24/23 $650,000
Waipahu    
94-164 Anania Dr #260 3/20/23 $629,400
94-636 Lumiaina St #C202 3/24/23 $537,000
94-746 Lumiauau St #Cc1 3/20/23 $600,000
94-541 Lumiaina St #T104 3/21/23 $555,000
94-248 Hanawai Cir 3/20/23 $800,000
94-235 Anania Dr 3/23/23 $1,092,500
94-1075 Kepakepa St #D 8 3/20/23 $426,503
94-113 Poloai Way #10 3/22/23 $915,000
94-1031 Pumaia Pl 3/24/23 $865,000
COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Lower Kalihi    
2008 Homerule St 3/23/23 $1,100,000
Nuuanu    
1088 Bishop St #1612 3/23/23 $119,000
Waikiki    
1888 Kalakaua Ave #C107 3/21/23 $338,000
413 Seaside Ave 3/24/23 $5,376,000
413 A Seaside Ave 3/24/23 $874,000
