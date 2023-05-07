Hawaii Real Estate Sales: March 20 – March 24, 2023

|For The Week Of March 20-24
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|4280 Salt Lake Blvd #H13
|3/24/23
|$565,000
|99-1081 Lalawai Dr
|3/24/23
|$938,000
|1577 Piikea St
|3/22/23
|$850,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|5333 Likini St #1405
|3/22/23
|$450,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #1107
|3/22/23
|$830,000
|88 Piikoi St #2808
|3/23/23
|$1,238,000
|88 Piikoi St #4101
|3/24/23
|$820,000
|747 Amana St #1903
|3/24/23
|$289,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1302
|3/23/23
|$170,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #2118
|3/23/23
|$248,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #1703
|3/22/23
|$2,430,000
|1388 Ala Moana Blvd #7504
|3/23/23
|$12,400,000
|1341 Kapiolani Blvd #6B
|3/21/23
|$525,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1016 Kaipalaoa St #5703
|3/23/23
|$700,000
|91-2111 Kaioli St #2405
|3/24/23
|$700,000
|91-1019 Kamaaha Ave #1006
|3/24/23
|$420,000
|91-3575 Kauluakoko St #1212
|3/21/23
|$678,000
|92-1226 Olani St #6
|3/24/23
|$1,330,000
|91-1071 Oaniani St #7B
|3/22/23
|$385,000
|91-1203 Kaneana St #4I
|3/24/23
|$485,000
|91-215 Makaina Pl
|3/23/23
|$1,200,000
|91-1087 Kaimalie St #2R6
|3/20/23
|$700,000
|91-1086 Kaileolea Dr
|3/20/23
|$870,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1101
|3/22/23
|$820,000
|91-1355 Keoneula Blvd #706
|3/20/23
|$765,000
|91-1001 Keaunui Dr #211
|3/24/23
|$750,000
|458 Manawai St #508
|3/24/23
|$600,000
|91-1546 Hoikau St
|3/24/23
|$1,054,202
|91-1569 Hoikau St
|3/23/23
|$1,138,474
|91-1785 Me’e St
|3/22/23
|$1,380,000
|91-1763 Me’e St
|3/22/23
|$1,332,000
|Haleiwa
|66-086 86 Wana Pl #5
|3/23/23
|$880,000
|Hawaii Kai
|608 Koko Isle Cir #1904
|3/20/23
|$1,300,000
|520 Lunalilo Home Rd #8320
|3/24/23
|$957,500
|7116 Hawaii Kai Dr #63
|3/23/23
|$875,000
|7000 Hawaii Kai Dr #2900
|3/22/23
|$696,000
|39 Makaweli St
|3/22/23
|$2,365,000
|250 Kawaihae St #7E
|3/20/23
|$630,000
|229 Anapalau St
|3/24/23
|$1,275,000
|550 Kaumakani St
|3/22/23
|$1,075,000
|529 Kekupua St
|3/20/23
|$1,130,000
|6750 Hawaii Kai Dr #806
|3/24/23
|$575,000
|555 Hahaione St #6H
|3/23/23
|$735,000
|1098 Kahului St
|3/24/23
|$1,575,000
|1365 Miloiki St
|3/22/23
|$1,200,000
|1082 Kuekue St
|3/20/23
|$2,350,000
|Heeia
|46-411 Haiku Plantations Dr
|3/22/23
|$2,150,000
|Kahaluu
|47-419 Hoopala St
|3/24/23
|$770,000
|Kailua
|322 Aoloa St #809
|3/23/23
|$887,500
|391 B Kaelepulu Dr #1402
|3/23/23
|$1,200,000
|563 Alihi Pl
|3/24/23
|$1,395,000
|1150 Akuila Pl
|3/24/23
|$1,600,000
|1123 Koohoo Pl
|3/20/23
|$3,200,000
|710 A Maluniu Ave
|3/24/23
|$1,559,000
|1069 Kainui Dr
|3/24/23
|$1,163,000
|Kaimuki
|847 19th Ave
|3/22/23
|$1,200,000
|Kakaako
|801 S King St #1608
|3/24/23
|$600,000
|720 Kapiolani Blvd #304
|3/24/23
|$1,675,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #3302
|3/24/23
|$699,000
|425 S St #2001
|3/24/23
|$855,000
|909 Kapiolani Blvd #1802
|3/22/23
|$777,000
|1108 Auahi St #17-E
|3/24/23
|$1,790,000
|1108 Auahi St #19-E
|3/23/23
|$1,815,000
|1296 Kapiolani Blvd #Ii2605
|3/22/23
|$980,000
|Kaneohe
|321 4 Lale St #2104
|3/23/23
|$782,000
|609 Kaimalino St
|3/24/23
|$2,120,000
|45-1117 Cobb Adams Rd
|#Unit C
|3/20/23
|$1,450,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-101 W Kuilima Loop #29
|3/24/23
|$1,900,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave #804
|3/24/23
|$645,000
|1629 Waikahalulu Ln #B311
|3/22/23
|$685,000
|336 N Kuakini St #232
|3/22/23
|$425,000
|1425 Liliha St #11G
|3/23/23
|$400,000
|Makaha
|84-710 Kili Dr #1417
|3/22/23
|$204,000
|84-1021 Lahilahi St #701
|3/20/23
|$492,000
|84-965 Farrington Hwy #502
|3/24/23
|$270,000
|84-063 Maiola Pl #9
|3/24/23
|$1,066,800
|84-067 Maiola Pl #11
|3/24/23
|$973,300
|84-070 Maiola Pl #13
|3/21/23
|$1,450,500
|84-066 Maiola Pl #15
|3/23/23
|$1,299,500
|84-064 Maiola Pl #16
|3/23/23
|$1,330,100
|84-062 Maiola Pl #17
|3/22/23
|$1,408,600
|84-060 Maiola Pl #18
|3/24/23
|$1,000,500
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-767 Makakilo Dr #68
|3/24/23
|$520,000
|92-1017 Makakilo Dr #57
|3/22/23
|$545,000
|92-1043 Makakilo Dr #86
|3/24/23
|$550,000
|92-1270 Kikaha St #53
|3/24/23
|$649,000
|92-1226 Makakilo Dr #1
|3/23/23
|$440,000
|92-958 Panana St #22
|3/20/23
|$638,000
|92-7018 Kahea St
|3/23/23
|$1,100,000
|92-6088 Puapake St
|3/20/23
|$1,341,539
|Makiki
|1750 Kalakaua Ave #1010
|3/20/23
|$119,500
|1450 Young St #2405
|3/23/23
|$470,000
|1212 Punahou St #2306
|3/23/23
|$655,000
|965 Prospect St #101
|3/24/23
|$185,000
|1550 Wilder Ave #A805
|3/23/23
|$225,000
|1710 Makiki St #501
|3/22/23
|$370,000
|1700 Makiki St #222
|3/24/23
|$187,900
Manoa Valley
|2336 Beckwith St
|3/23/23
|$2,080,000
|2377 E Manoa Rd
|3/23/23
|$2,850,000
|2664 E Manoa Rd
|3/22/23
|$1,070,000
|3230 L L Rd
|3/22/23
|$1,500,000
|Mccully
|737 Olokele Ave #1501
|3/24/23
|$420,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-510 Wikao St #J102
|3/24/23
|$525,000
|95-520 Wikao St #B202
|3/22/23
|$494,000
|95-2043 Waikalani Pl #106
|3/24/23
|$425,000
|95-2051 Waikalani Pl #402
|3/23/23
|$410,000
|95-367 Ikaloa St
|3/24/23
|$969,000
|95-640 Hamumu St #H205
|3/20/23
|$430,000
|95-694 Alohilani St
|3/22/23
|$889,000
|95-1118 Ahoka St
|3/23/23
|$1,430,000
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-673 Farrington Hwy
|3/22/23
|$1,668,000
|87-276 Mikana St
|3/23/23
|$658,000
|87-1019 Ahekai St
|3/20/23
|$552,500
|87-1531 Nakii St
|3/22/23
|$725,000
|Niu Valley
|410 Lelekepue Pl
|3/24/23
|$3,950,000
|Nuuanu
|1511 Nuuanu Ave #327
|3/23/23
|$335,000
|1459 Pele St #402
|3/23/23
|$233,000
|775 Kinalau Pl #2001
|3/22/23
|$368,000
|2745 F Booth Rd
|3/22/23
|$833,736
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|1233 B 7th Ave
|3/20/23
|$955,000
|3851 Sierra Dr
|3/20/23
|$1,675,000
|Pearl City
|1060 Kamehameha
|Hwy #3905B
|3/20/23
|$280,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-1081 Komo Mai Dr #47
|3/23/23
|$680,000
|98-1764 Kaahumanu St #55C
|3/24/23
|$775,000
|98-400 Koauka Loop #423
|3/20/23
|$610,000
|98-410 Koauka Loop #31E
|3/24/23
|$512,000
|98-1694 Apala Loop
|3/20/23
|$1,100,000
|98-1702 Kiawe St
|3/22/23
|$1,275,000
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|623 Analu St
|3/22/23
|$850,000
|Sand Island Access
|775 Mcneill St #320B
|3/23/23
|$337,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4505 Kahala Ave
|3/21/23
|$15,000,000
|1428 4 Hunakai St #120
|3/20/23
|$680,000
|1598 Kalaniuka Cir #91
|3/20/23
|$1,315,000
|2130 Okoa St
|3/22/23
|$1,950,000
|Waianae
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #A202
|3/20/23
|$245,000
|85-175 Farrington Hwy #B221
|3/24/23
|$265,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #1420
|3/22/23
|$535,000
|1765 Ala Moana Blvd #1186
|3/20/23
|$740,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1410
|3/22/23
|$1,675,000
|1850 Ala Moana Blvd #916
|3/24/23
|$390,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #1709
|3/20/23
|$210,000
|1778 Ala Moana Blvd #3705
|3/23/23
|$177,000
|411 Hobron Ln #3601
|3/24/23
|$513,000
|425 Ena Rd #1108
|3/24/23
|$107,000
|469 Ena Rd #3506
|3/22/23
|$730,000
|1909 Ala Wai Blvd #708
|3/21/23
|$271,126
|421 Olohana St #1804
|3/24/23
|$900,000
|2092 Kuhio Ave #1704
|3/21/23
|$400,000
|411 Kaiolu St #404
|3/24/23
|$135,000
|435 Seaside Ave #303
|3/23/23
|$410,000
|435 Seaside Ave #608
|3/24/23
|$422,000
|445 Seaside Ave #1019
|3/24/23
|$315,000
|445 Seaside Ave #1221
|3/24/23
|$459,900
|444 Nahua St #712
|3/20/23
|$320,000
|2470 Kalakaua Ave #1104
|3/24/23
|$1,650,000
|2464 Prince Edward St #1718
|3/24/23
|$1,000,000
|2421 Ala Wai Blvd #902
|3/20/23
|$675,000
|201 Ohua Ave #1503
|3/21/23
|$615,000
|134 Kapahulu Ave #309
|3/24/23
|$420,000
|229 Paoakalani Ave #2404
|3/24/23
|$650,000
|Waipahu
|94-164 Anania Dr #260
|3/20/23
|$629,400
|94-636 Lumiaina St #C202
|3/24/23
|$537,000
|94-746 Lumiauau St #Cc1
|3/20/23
|$600,000
|94-541 Lumiaina St #T104
|3/21/23
|$555,000
|94-248 Hanawai Cir
|3/20/23
|$800,000
|94-235 Anania Dr
|3/23/23
|$1,092,500
|94-1075 Kepakepa St #D 8
|3/20/23
|$426,503
|94-113 Poloai Way #10
|3/22/23
|$915,000
|94-1031 Pumaia Pl
|3/24/23
|$865,000
|COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Lower Kalihi
|2008 Homerule St
|3/23/23
|$1,100,000
|Nuuanu
|1088 Bishop St #1612
|3/23/23
|$119,000
|Waikiki
|1888 Kalakaua Ave #C107
|3/21/23
|$338,000
|413 Seaside Ave
|3/24/23
|$5,376,000
|413 A Seaside Ave
|3/24/23
|$874,000
