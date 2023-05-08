Vital Statistics: April 28-May 4, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 28-May 4

>> Jennifer Denicola Adair and Cade Michael Saie

>> LaDonna Shenille Adams and Lanikka Lashaye Pendelton

>> Ciro Eduardo Aguilar and Hilda Consuelo Jurado-Rodriguez

>> Tamiece Jamil Bass and ­Rashad Labrone Walker

>> Jocelyn Botello and Michael Dean Lesinski

>> Lauren Anne Burg and Michael Paul Annucci

>> Denise Lorraine Villarama Chan and Troy Jesus Lopez II

>> Paige Leigh Clarke and Timothy George Russell

>> Laura Ann Colburn and Gene Izatt

>> Janay Marie Coleman and Sean Joseph Takashi Urata

>> Janelle-Lynn Garcia Czercowy and Nicholas Sueno Dalija Topas

>> Logan Eugene Edgington and Amber Sue Mcwilliams

>> Karen Nicole Fink and Alfredo Gaona Flores

>> Keashia Marie Flood and Brenden Ponsai Phounsavath

>> Timothy Alex Freadman and Karah Lynn Soper

>> Anita Bridget Fuamaila and Sherwood Peter Kelii Stevens

>> Ulrike Förster and Marco Reiterer

>> Christi Lee Kunetka and Edward Bernard Holzman III

>> Anh Van La and Eric H. Ly

>> Benoit Jean Lamoureux and Corey David Teves

>> Michael John Lembo and Ashley Catherine Anklin

>> Joel Kaahukoo Lono and Alexis Kapualani McElroy

>> Rebecca Ehlana Lowe and Liam Michael Hoadley

>> Miro Lester Galpo Macarasig and Tiffany Collado Lorica

>> James Mcqueen III and Bethany Ann Lodge

>> Joan Therese Mendoza and Jeffrey Chun Yin Chiu

>> Stevie Marie Miller and Christopher Steele Wilson

>> Cristhian Montealegre Henao and Stephany Forero Vargas

>> Armando Navarrete and ­Carolina Guadalupe Loza

>> Justin Michael Polizzi and Samantha Michelle Garlow

>> Zachary James Racine and Briana Hanks

>> John Frank Raimondi Jr. and Jessica Erinne Mount

>> Guisell Alejandra Sinaloa ­Morales and Eduardo Naranjo

>> Amanda Rose Skinner and Ryan Lee Overby

>> Mai Uemura and Edward Alfredo Prado

>> Elisa Yvette Vasquez and ­Alfredo Mazariegos- Guzman

>> Tamika Reshay White and Melvin Bolden IV

>> James Leslie Williams and Leigh Dawn McGinnis

>> Iven Yarovoy and Miranda Paige Allinson

>> Vanessa Raquel Zavala and Matthew Steven Ante

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 28-May 4

>> Gianna-Rose Mailani Ho‘omaluhiamauloa ­Acopan-Doversola

>> Cruz Yoshi Cambra

>> Éibhear Juno Migizi Turner Cariño

>> Kuliaikeolapono Raylen Domingo

>> Keali‘i Nakana Kawika ­Dominici-Bertola

>> Elizabeth Sakura-Kim Duong

>> Julia Kabakura Forges

>> Elwin Ikaika O Ke Ola ­Furuyama

>> Noah Kenji Raymundo Gan

>> Luke Kekoa Holmes

>> Jake Koji Iha

>> Kami Mirei Iha

>> Emma Jean Knight

>> Harper Camille Markowitz

>> Leo Avery King Mayer

>> Dayzlyn Shayce Riodil Mendoza

>> Aiden Ichiro Makana Castor Ogawa

>> Malakai John Pahed

>> Kainoahalofa Hio Pelesasa

>> Lyli Jade Hiwalani Pham

>> Effy Irene Sybil Gladys ­Phillips-Carvalho

>> Violet Mae Ruggles

>> Bailey Malie Hisako Salacup

>> Blaze Jonah Sekiguchi

>> Ezekiel Zayn Tauanuu

>> Emma Lei Todoroki

>> Alexii Leialoha Toeaina

>> Steven Alexander Woods