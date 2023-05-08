Vital Statistics: April 28-May 4, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 28-May 4
>> Jennifer Denicola Adair and Cade Michael Saie
>> LaDonna Shenille Adams and Lanikka Lashaye Pendelton
>> Ciro Eduardo Aguilar and Hilda Consuelo Jurado-Rodriguez
>> Tamiece Jamil Bass and Rashad Labrone Walker
>> Jocelyn Botello and Michael Dean Lesinski
>> Lauren Anne Burg and Michael Paul Annucci
>> Denise Lorraine Villarama Chan and Troy Jesus Lopez II
>> Paige Leigh Clarke and Timothy George Russell
>> Laura Ann Colburn and Gene Izatt
>> Janay Marie Coleman and Sean Joseph Takashi Urata
>> Janelle-Lynn Garcia Czercowy and Nicholas Sueno Dalija Topas
>> Logan Eugene Edgington and Amber Sue Mcwilliams
>> Karen Nicole Fink and Alfredo Gaona Flores
>> Keashia Marie Flood and Brenden Ponsai Phounsavath
>> Timothy Alex Freadman and Karah Lynn Soper
>> Anita Bridget Fuamaila and Sherwood Peter Kelii Stevens
>> Ulrike Förster and Marco Reiterer
>> Christi Lee Kunetka and Edward Bernard Holzman III
>> Anh Van La and Eric H. Ly
>> Benoit Jean Lamoureux and Corey David Teves
>> Michael John Lembo and Ashley Catherine Anklin
>> Joel Kaahukoo Lono and Alexis Kapualani McElroy
>> Rebecca Ehlana Lowe and Liam Michael Hoadley
>> Miro Lester Galpo Macarasig and Tiffany Collado Lorica
>> James Mcqueen III and Bethany Ann Lodge
>> Joan Therese Mendoza and Jeffrey Chun Yin Chiu
>> Stevie Marie Miller and Christopher Steele Wilson
>> Cristhian Montealegre Henao and Stephany Forero Vargas
>> Armando Navarrete and Carolina Guadalupe Loza
>> Justin Michael Polizzi and Samantha Michelle Garlow
>> Zachary James Racine and Briana Hanks
>> John Frank Raimondi Jr. and Jessica Erinne Mount
>> Guisell Alejandra Sinaloa Morales and Eduardo Naranjo
>> Amanda Rose Skinner and Ryan Lee Overby
>> Mai Uemura and Edward Alfredo Prado
>> Elisa Yvette Vasquez and Alfredo Mazariegos- Guzman
>> Tamika Reshay White and Melvin Bolden IV
>> James Leslie Williams and Leigh Dawn McGinnis
>> Iven Yarovoy and Miranda Paige Allinson
>> Vanessa Raquel Zavala and Matthew Steven Ante
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 28-May 4
>> Gianna-Rose Mailani Ho‘omaluhiamauloa Acopan-Doversola
>> Cruz Yoshi Cambra
>> Éibhear Juno Migizi Turner Cariño
>> Kuliaikeolapono Raylen Domingo
>> Keali‘i Nakana Kawika Dominici-Bertola
>> Elizabeth Sakura-Kim Duong
>> Julia Kabakura Forges
>> Elwin Ikaika O Ke Ola Furuyama
>> Noah Kenji Raymundo Gan
>> Luke Kekoa Holmes
>> Jake Koji Iha
>> Kami Mirei Iha
>> Emma Jean Knight
>> Harper Camille Markowitz
>> Leo Avery King Mayer
>> Dayzlyn Shayce Riodil Mendoza
>> Aiden Ichiro Makana Castor Ogawa
>> Malakai John Pahed
>> Kainoahalofa Hio Pelesasa
>> Lyli Jade Hiwalani Pham
>> Effy Irene Sybil Gladys Phillips-Carvalho
>> Violet Mae Ruggles
>> Bailey Malie Hisako Salacup
>> Blaze Jonah Sekiguchi
>> Ezekiel Zayn Tauanuu
>> Emma Lei Todoroki
>> Alexii Leialoha Toeaina
>> Steven Alexander Woods
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.