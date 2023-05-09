City acquires Wahiawa property for special needs housing

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today announced the city’s acquisition of the property at 360 California Ave., the former location of Hope Treatment Services in Wahiawa.

The 24-room, multi-family building, purchased for $6 million, will be added to the City and County of Honolulu’s “Special Needs Housing” portfolio, which includes 65 properties total.

It will also be one of six properties serving the area with postal zip code 96786, which includes Wahiawa and Whitmore Village.

“Our team is constantly seeking new and innovative ways to provide funding for affordable housing projects,” said Blangiardi in a news release, “and we are seeking out acquisition opportunities for housing and shelter for special needs populations, such as people struggling with homelessness, our kupuna, and victims and survivors of domestic violence. This is one of those projects that touched our hearts from the moment we toured it.”

The city’s Department of Community Services said the property was purchased with Community Development Block Grant funds through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Eligible uses of property include low- to moderate-income rental units; shelters for persons and families experiencing homeless; convalescent homes; and battered spouse shelters. More than half, or 51% of persons served at the property must be at 80% of the area median income or below, officials said.

“What made this deal all the more enticing was hearing about the vision that the Zane family has for the legacy of this property to serve and give back to their Wahiawa community,” said Department of Community Services Director Anton Krucky in a statement. “We are grateful for their willingness to sell their property to us to be able to continue that vision of service and kindness.”

Within the next 30 days, DCS will be issuing a request for proposals to lease the property, which will be open to non-profits and state or city agencies for programmatic uses eligible under the HUD requirements.

Other city-owned special needs properties in the area include ARC Wahiawa Complex and ARC II on Kuahiwi Avenue, Opportunities and Resources, Inc. at Helemano Village, Wilikina Park Elderly Apartments on Wilikina Drive and Hale Manako on Mango Street.