First medical respite kauhale units arrive

The first units for Hawaii’s first medical respite arrived today, just across the street from The Queen’s Medical Center in the state Department of Health parking lot.

The objective of the medical respites is to help homeless people — that come out of Queen’s ER — who need a place to recover.

Gov. Josh Green announced the concept of the kauhale medical respites a few weeks ago.

“We are building a medical respite kauhale in our own backyard because in many ways it is an epicenter of people suffering from a lack of care and hygiene support – and because we want to lead by example,” Green said in a news release. “We need to say ‘yes in my backyard.’ We can and will welcome partnerships to provide the services they need to put them on a path toward healing; we can and will show aloha to our neighbors.”

Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems, is “overjoyed” about the arrival of the new medical respite units.

The 10-unit village was constructed by the nonprofit HomeAid Hawaii and will be completely fenced with 24-hour private security.

HomeAid is asking the community for financial donations to make the space and environment more hospitable.