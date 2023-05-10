VIDEO: Chad Owens hosts ‘CO2 RUN DWN’ sports show

Former University of Hawaii and Canadian Football League standout Chad Owens hosts “The CO2 RUN DWN,” Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook Live sports talk show.

Owens discusses the top local and national sports news and highlights Hawaii star athletes on “The CO2 RUN DWN” every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Watch the show above or on the Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page.