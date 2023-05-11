Corrections: May 11

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The medical respite kauhale is for homeless patients who need a place to recover coming out of any urban Honolulu hospital or emergency room. A story on Page B1 Tuesday inaccurately reported it is for patients coming out of The Queen’s Medical Center.