Pond at Nara pagoda boasts clearer water

NARA >> With Kofukuji Temple’s five-story pagoda reflecting on its surface, Sarusawa Pond is one of Nara’s most famous scenic spots. Unfortunately, the clarity of the stagnant pond hasn’t been nearly as picturesque.

But this year, full-scale water quality improvements are being implemented after Nara prefecture experimented with a water conduit system late last year from a well at the nearby Nara National Museum.

Sarusawa Pond, an artificial reservoir thought to have been built in the eighth century, sits adjacent to the temple and is a popular spot among tourists, but its water has been murky.

Meanwhile, the temple’s pagoda is set to undergo major repairs for the first time since 1901.

At about 164 feet high, the pagoda is the second-tallest existing wooden pagoda in Japan. The tallest is the 180-foot, five-story pagoda at Toji Temple in Kyoto.

The pagoda’s roof tiles, which are particularly damaged, will be replaced. Partial repairs will be made to other parts of the structure. Costs are expected to run about $35 million. The repairs will continue through March 2030.