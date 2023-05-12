comscore U.S. representatives express ‘deep concern’ with Wespac | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. representatives express ‘deep concern’ with Wespac

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A group of U.S. representatives wants more oversight of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, claiming the council improperly used taxpayer money and has a history of “improper” lobbying against conservation measures in federal waters. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Bradley Shairson and Nicholas Zimmerman

Scroll Up