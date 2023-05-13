Man in serious condition after apparent stabbing in downtown Honolulu

A 27-year-old man is in serious condition after he was apparently stabbed multiple times in the downtown Honolulu area this morning.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the stabbing took place at around 1:30 a.m. at 1330 Pali Highway in the parking lot, which serves a Longs Drugs and a Safeway.

EMS treated the patient after he was “possibly stabbed to the upper body and neck” and transported him to an emergency room.